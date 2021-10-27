CTS Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Solid Financial Results Driven by Long-Term Diversification of the Business
LISLE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced third quarter 2021 results.
Sales were $122.4 million, up 8% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 24%, and sales to transportation end market decreased 5%. The Sensor Scientific acquisition added $1.8 million of sales in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss was $63.9 million, or $(1.97) per diluted share, versus $11.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year. The third quarter net earnings were impacted by a non-cash charge of $76 million, net of taxes related to the previously disclosed termination of the U.S. pension plan.
Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.46, up from $0.34 in the third quarter of 2020.
Free cash flow was $17.2 million, down from $22.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.
New business wins were $179 million.
“We continued to advance our diversification strategy during the third quarter, with non-transportation related revenue closer to 50% of total revenue for the quarter. Further, our third quarter results demonstrated the differentiation of our product portfolio, as well as the richness of our customer base, which allowed us to deliver growth ahead of the industry, despite a challenging supply chain environment. As we look forward, we believe the strong execution of our team, coupled with a robust pipeline will allow us to continue to capitalize on the opportunities in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense end markets,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation.
2021 Guidance
While management remains mindful of supply chain uncertainties, CTS has raised and narrowed its 2021 guidance for sales to $495 – $505 million from $480 – $500 million and for adjusted diluted EPS to $1.85 – $1.95 from $1.70 – $1.90.
Conference Call
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net sales
$
122,382
$
113,777
$
380,394
$
301,049
Cost of goods sold
76,720
76,871
244,446
204,677
Gross margin
45,662
36,906
135,948
96,372
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,922
16,883
59,184
48,310
Research and development expenses
6,454
5,723
18,170
18,653
Restructuring charges
319
1,041
551
1,416
Operating earnings
18,967
13,259
58,043
27,993
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(514
)
(857
)
(1,577
)
(2,617
)
Interest income
230
217
689
852
Other (expense) income, net
(108,502
)
1,617
(132,786
)
(109
)
Total other expense, net
(108,786
)
977
(133,674
)
(1,874
)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
(89,819
)
14,236
(75,631
)
26,119
Income tax expense
(25,923
)
3,163
(24,600
)
6,381
Net (loss) earnings
(63,896
)
11,073
(51,031
)
$
19,738
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(1.97
)
$
0.34
$
(1.58
)
$
0.61
Diluted
$
(1.97
)
$
0.34
$
(1.58
)
$
0.61
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:
32,379
32,268
32,365
32,331
Effect of dilutive securities
—
241
—
270
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:
32,379
32,509
32,365
32,601
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.12
$
0.12
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
128,527
$
91,773
Accounts receivable, net
78,210
80,981
Inventories, net
50,867
45,870
Other current assets
19,845
14,607
Total current assets
277,449
233,231
Property, plant and equipment, net
92,533
97,437
Operating lease assets, net
22,456
23,281
Other Assets
Prepaid pension asset
50,638
56,642
Goodwill
109,798
109,497
Other intangible assets, net
72,236
79,121
Deferred income taxes
24,663
24,250
Other
2,200
2,590
Total other assets
259,535
272,100
Total Assets
$
651,973
$
626,049
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
48,976
$
50,489
Operating lease obligations
3,354
3,294
Accrued payroll and benefits
17,069
12,978
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
35,673
38,171
Total current liabilities
105,072
104,932
Long-term debt
50,000
54,600
Long-term operating lease obligations
22,262
23,163
Long-term pension obligations
7,114
7,466
Deferred income taxes
6,907
7,010
Other long-term obligations
3,244
5,196
Total Liabilities
194,599
202,367
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders’ Equity
Common stock
314,351
311,190
Additional contributed capital
40,958
41,654
Retained earnings
484,368
539,281
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,842
)
(95,921
)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock
834,835
796,204
Treasury stock
(377,461
)
(372,522
)
Total shareholders’ equity
457,374
423,682
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
651,973
$
626,049
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
Earnings Per Share
The following table reconciles GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(1.97
)
$
0.34
$
(1.58
)
$
0.61
Tax affected charges to reported diluted (loss) earnings per share:
Restructuring charges
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.04
Foreign currency (gain) loss
0.03
(0.07
)
0.04
(0.06
)
Non-cash pension expense
2.54
0.01
3.10
0.04
Environmental charges
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Discrete tax items
(0.16
)
0.02
(0.16
)
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.34
$
1.44
$
0.69
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
21,332
$
25,573
$
60,117
$
49,297
Capital expenditures
(4,170
)
(3,196
)
(8,140
)
(10,441
)
Free cash flow
$
17,162
$
22,377
$
51,977
$
38,856
Additional Information
The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Depreciation and amortization expense
$
6,719
$
6,676
$
20,231
$
19,819
Stock-based compensation expense
$
987
$
1,119
$
4,106
$
2,164
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS’ financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted (loss) earnings per share.
CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:
provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
helps review and project CTS' performance over time.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.