CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Plan

CTS Corporation
·1 min read
CTS Corporation
CTS Corporation

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2021.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com



