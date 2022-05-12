U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,730.00
    +78.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,023.00
    +75.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.01
    +0.88 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4200
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,958.05
    -106.72 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.48
    +14.38 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CTS Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTS
CTS Corporation
CTS Corporation

LISLE, Ill., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 22, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell on Thursday after an analyst slashed his stock price forecast for the auto giant. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan is worried that legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) will see their earnings fall in the coming years, as they shift more of their production toward electric vehicles (EVs). For Ford specifically, Langan warns that the costs of raw materials needed to build EVs have surged due to supply constraints.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • With Stock Selloff Raging, Views Abound on Where It Will End

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing to realize about a stock selloff: You won’t know it’s over until long after it ends. But that doesn’t keep people from trying to pick a bottom. Valuation, sentiment and history each form a basis for study.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Pops 58%: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

    Thinking about buying this penny electric vehicle stock after its stunning comeback? Read this first.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Will Apple and Microsoft Finally Give Way in the Stock Market's Downturn?

    The stock market continued to see big ups and downs during the course of trading on Thursday. Market participants are having a lot of difficulty deciding whether the major macroeconomic factors affecting Wall Street are short term in nature or will have longer-term implications, and as attitudes change, stock market moves have been violent. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 16 points to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave up 4 points to 11,361.

  • Why Redfin Stock Rallied 21% Today

    Big net losses and a market fixated on a possible recession have been dragging the stock down for months.