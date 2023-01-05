U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,808.10
    -44.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.08
    -339.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,305.24
    -153.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.19
    -19.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.04
    +0.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3080
    +0.8680 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.59
    -27.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    -0.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

CTS Corporation to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CTS Corporation
·1 min read
CTS Corporation
CTS Corporation

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that Kieran O’Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. (EDT) in New York City. You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on this website for 90 days following the presentation.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, electronic components, and actuators in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report On Tap After Stocks Fall From Key Levels; WWE Jumps Late

    Stocks fell from key levels ahead of Friday's jobs report, with Microsoft a big loser again. WWE stock jumped late on a Vince McMahon comeback.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • RPM International (RPM) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimate, Stock Falls

    RPM International's (RPM) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect strong segmental performance and MAP 2025 initiatives amid supply chain disruptions and inflation.

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Even though Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has lost CA$379m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 264% over 3 years

    Paramount Resources Ltd. ( TSE:POU ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last...

  • Constellation Brands stock dips on mixed earnings results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Constellation Brands following third-quarter earnings.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • 5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk

    Apart from strong fundamentals, the S&P 500 banks like Citi (C), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington (HBAN) and Citizens Financial (CFG) have solid dividend yields, which will help income investors generate robust returns.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • Stocks: WWE, Costco move in after hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss two top tickers moving in after hours trading on Thursday.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    Don't let Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock's recent poor performance fool you. Investors, therefore, may want to consider scooping up some shares of this stock amid this pullback. The tech stock is especially attractive for investors looking for dividend income that could grow in the years ahead.