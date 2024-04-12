Is CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Potentially Undervalued?

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine CTS Eventim KGaA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for CTS Eventim KGaA

What Is CTS Eventim KGaA Worth?

According to our valuation model, CTS Eventim KGaA seems to be fairly priced at around 18.91% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy CTS Eventim KGaA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €70.73, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since CTS Eventim KGaA’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from CTS Eventim KGaA?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CTS Eventim KGaA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EVD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into CTS Eventim KGaA, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - CTS Eventim KGaA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CTS Eventim KGaA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.