CTS Eventim KGaA (ETR:EVD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.43

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of May to €1.43. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that CTS Eventim KGaA's stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

CTS Eventim KGaA's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, CTS Eventim KGaA's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.43. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. CTS Eventim KGaA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

CTS Eventim KGaA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that CTS Eventim KGaA is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for CTS Eventim KGaA that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

