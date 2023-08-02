CTS Eventim KGaA (ETR:EVD) sheds 7.1% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD), which is up 87%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 1.2% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 13% , including dividends .

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

CTS Eventim KGaA was able to grow its EPS at 30% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that CTS Eventim KGaA has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling CTS Eventim KGaA stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for CTS Eventim KGaA the TSR over the last 3 years was 90%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CTS Eventim KGaA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CTS Eventim KGaA better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CTS Eventim KGaA that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

