CTSI Acquires Firecom

·3 min read

Acquisition Expands CTSI's Leadership in Complex Fire and Life Safety Services

CHANTILLY, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Firecom (the "Company"), the largest privately held fire alarm company in New York City. Firecom provides turnkey design, engineering, installation, maintenance, and repair services for customers across New York and other major cities across the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)
(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)

Established in 1963 and headquartered in Woodside, N.Y., Firecom supports some of the most prestigious real estate locations and high-rise buildings in the world, delivering highly integrated fire and life safety systems installation and services. The Company protects and connects customers across the real estate, financial services, insurance, healthcare, media, tech, and education industries.

"We are very pleased to add Firecom and their best-in-class customer service to the CTSI family," said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. "Firecom is a fantastic addition to our Fire Business Unit, enhancing our ability to service large and complex fire alarm and life safety systems, while enabling Firecom existing customers to take advantage of our world-class central station, security, audiovisual, cybersecurity, and other low voltage solutions."

"Firecom is a leader in this space, significantly expands the CTSI Fire Business Unit, and complements the rapid growth and successful integration of our recent AFA Protective Systems acquisition," stated Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point. "We are excited to welcome Firecom's employees, customers, and services to CTSI."

"By joining CTSI, we continue the fantastic Firecom legacy we've developed for our customers and employees, while enabling continued growth and expansion with our new and enhanced capabilities and geographic reach," commented Paul Mendez, President and CEO of Firecom. "I'm very excited our customers will continue to receive the great support from the Firecom team they've relied on for decades, while now having the ability to leverage CTSI's in-house central station monitoring, security, audiovisual, and other critical communications systems resources across the world."

Firecom represents the tenth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

It is also worth noting, CTSI is now ranked #3 in the Top Systems Integrators Report, up from #26 last year.  We attribute this to highly strategic acquisitions, strong organic growth, and synergies through cross-sales and integration.

About Firecom
Established in 1963, Firecom supports some of the most prestigious locations and high-rise buildings in the world, delivering highly integrated fire and life safety installation and maintenance services in New York and other cities across the United States.

Additional information about Firecom is available at www.firecominc.com

About CTSI
CTSI is a global systems integrator of fire, security, critical communications, collaboration, IT, and audiovisual solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed, subscription, and central station monitoring services. The organization is staffed with industry leading engineers, user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, central station, customer care, and project management representatives.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners
Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com

Media Contact:
Alan Rosenkoff, CTSI
Phone: 908-229-1116
Email: arosenkoff@ctsi.usa.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn, Twitter, or please visit CTSI-USA.COM.

(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)
(PRNewsfoto/CTSI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctsi-acquires-firecom-301584809.html

SOURCE CTSI

