CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Interim Report First Quarter 2022

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FIRST QUARTER 2022

Net sales increased by 56% to MSEK 49.2 (31.4)

- Currency adjusted, a growth of 42%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 14.0 (0.6)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 29% (2)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 9.6 (-3.2)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.76 (-0.26)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 8.6 (-6.9)

FORECAST - SECOND QUARTER 2022

The net sales forecast for the second quarter of 2022 is MSEK 50 - 55 (37.5).

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO.

To participate in the webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 850 558 354

UK: +44 333 300 9270

US: +1 631 913 1422, PIN US: 28 739 511#

The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q1-2022. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-29 08:00 CEST.

Story continues

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q1 2022

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699436/CTT-Systems-AB-publ--Interim-Report-First-Quarter-2022



