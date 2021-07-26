U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,818.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.00
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.00
    -16.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -0.49 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3760
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,773.03
    +3,714.52 (+10.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.96
    +106.23 (+13.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,984.42
    +436.42 (+1.58%)
     

CTX to debut cross-border trading of tokens backed by China's carbon credits

·5 min read

- Signs MOUs with 3 Chinese entities to issue and facilitate issuance of CTX- proprietary carbon neutrality tokens

- CTX tokens, patents pending, are non-fungible digital twins of carbon credits "frozen" in national carbon registries

- Trading on CTX to begin next month

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) said today that its digital exchange will soon debut cross-border trading of its proprietary Carbon Neutrality Tokens (CNTs) to be backed by the carbon credits of China, the world's largest carbon market.

(PRNewsfoto/CYBERDYNE TECH EXCHANGE PTE. LTD.)
(PRNewsfoto/CYBERDYNE TECH EXCHANGE PTE. LTD.)

CTX has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with three Chinese entities to issue and facilitate the issuance of CNTs backed by carbon credits, green infrastructure and real estate projects and insurance products, packaged as Collective Investment Schemes under Singapore's regulatory regime.

CNTs, patent pending, are digital representations of one ton of carbon credits. The latter are tradeable certificates that allow its holder to emit one ton of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. Companies with any unneeded credits may sell them to others that need them; or they can pay for green projects elsewhere to offset their own emissions.

The three Chinese entities are CECEP Green Carbon Investment and Development Co, a subsidiary of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP), China Jinmao Holdings' subsidiary, Jinmao Capital, and China Taiping Insurance Singapore.

CTX, backed by the US$2 billion Asia Green Fund, said its CNTs will pave the way for carbon credits to be transferred across international borders. This has not been possible due to protracted disagreements among signatories to the Paris Agreement on Article 6 of the landmark pact on climate change.

Article 6 sets out rules for the workings of a global carbon market. Under the Paris Agreement, countries have pledged to meet their "nationally determined contributions (NDCs)" within a timeframe and in a manner they are sovereignly determined. The NDCs comprise emission reduction targets, policies, and measures to mitigate climate change.

The Article 6 dispute has mostly centred on how to avoid the "double counting" of internationally traded carbon offsets, as well as whether to transfer pre-2021 issued credits to the new offset system.

Dr Bai Bo, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of CTX, said: "We are excited with the responses we have been getting from prospective issuers since we unveiled CTX two months ago. They saw the innovation behind our CNT and how it can involve the international community in helping pollutive industries reduce their emissions in a sustainable manner.

"We were able to engender trust at a time when the crypto market was going through uncertainties because CTX is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and built on the robust trading and market surveillance technologies of Nasdaq."

Dr Bai added that CTX's mission is to promote green investing using blockchain and digital twin technologies and it will continue to invest in research and development to that end.

CTX's carbon neutrality token contains shared carbon information including emission records and tracing, carbon offsetting, carbon capture, storage, and reuse. Citing an example in China, Dr Bo said a green infrastructure owner can participate by getting its carbon voluntary emission reduction (VER) verified by a 3rd party NGO agency like Bureau Veritas. It then permanently "freezes" its VER certificates with the country's national carbon registry.

In Singapore where CTX is based, a non-fungible digital "twin" of the asset or VER is created and the information embedded on the carbon neutrality token, which is then traded through the CTX exchange by international investors.

With the carbon information tracked in the tokens, issuers and investors can have visibility of the carbon footprint (or lack thereof) of their production activities and investment portfolios. This will help them to align their fundraising and investing activities with their commitment to promote sustainable business practices.

Dr Bai disclosed that CTX is also in talks with institutions in Europe and North America to issue tokens on its exchange. "Chinese-backed tokens will initially be dominant because of the size of its carbon credits market but our ambition is to develop CTX into a global marketplace for green investing."

CTX was recently licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognised Market Operator. It also holds a Capital Market Services License but is exempted from the Payment Services Act.

CTX, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyberdyne Tech Services, will kick-off trading next month with bitcoin, which it expects will be a popular medium for settlement on its exchange. A direct exchange between bitcoin and fiat currencies is allowed on CTX, with each bitcoin carrying a carbon emission value.

Dr Bai, a Chinese American with a PhD in Physics and Financial Technology Option from MIT, co-founded CTX with Singaporean banker Gabriel Wong and Chinese tech entrepreneur Lily Hong. He is also chairman and founder of Asia Green Fund, one of Asia's first impact private equity funds.

About CTX

Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) is a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and leveraging Nasdaq's advanced trading and surveillance technologies. Founded in 2018, CTX provides qualified asset owners and institutional investors with a full-service infrastructure, including primary issuance, secondary trading, settlement, and custody of asset-backed tokens. Singapore-based CTX aims to be a global hub for green financing and will be the first digital exchange to incorporate carbon disclosures for both issuers and investors. Visit www.ctx.sg or contact info@ctx.sg for more information on CTX.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctx-to-debut-cross-border-trading-of-tokens-backed-by-chinas-carbon-credits-301340645.html

SOURCE CYBERDYNE TECH EXCHANGE PTE. LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Forget a Market Crash, Start Buying These 3 Stocks Now

    After an epic run following initial economic lockdowns (and a concurrent "market crash") last spring, stocks rallied and finished 2020 strong with double-digit percentage returns. Plus, buying shares of growing businesses is one way to beat the market when it does finally take a tumble. Three stocks you can start buying right now are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Back At Highs With Apple Earnings Due; Buy Or Sell Tesla Stock?

    The market rally is back at highs, but Apple and other tech titans are on tap. Hold or sell Tesla stock before earnings?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • Stock Bulls Look Toward $17 Trillion Burning a Hole in Pockets

    (Bloomberg) -- In the stock market, the refusal of retail investors to back down from every macro threat has become the only story. When will it end? Judging by the size of all the pools of cash lying around, it could be a while.Among all the economic stories of the pandemic, the one about money piling up in people’s accounts has been the most significant in the stock market, where the S&P 500 just notched its seventh gain in nine weeks. Money market accounts, viewed in some circles as a “dry po

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Monday. There’s Almost Too Much to Watch.

    Tesla second-quarter earnings will be very complicated. Figuring out if the stock will go up or down, however, shouldn't be.

  • Worried A Stock Market Crash Is Coming? 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Don't Need to Wait to Buy

    The past 16 months has been incredible for stock market investors. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 Index, a great proxy for the U.S. stock market, has gained over 101% in total returns, more than doubling in value over that period. Let me put it another way to stress how wonderful this period has been: Based on the stock market's usual average rate of return, it usually takes eight years to earn that kind of return.

  • 4 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in a Decade

    If you buy stakes in game-changing businesses, you have the opportunity to take a large sum of money and turn it into a life-altering amount of cash. Whereas real estate is traditionally a slow-growing, if not boring, sector, technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is showing Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change how properties are purchased, sold, and viewed. Traditional real estate companies charge up to a 3% commission/listing fee when a home is bought or sold.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Share Buybacks Are Back. 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit.

    Buyback announcements this year have already hit $431 billion, exceeding 2020’s $307 billion total. That number should continue to grow, and it could top the previous record of $1 trillion on a rolling 12-month basis.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    At the moment, none seems to be stirring more of a buzz than inflation. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 12-month inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was 5.4% in June 2021.

  • 5 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Stanley Black & Decker and a handful of banks were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The main attractions arrive: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla headline the biggest week of earnings

    The coming week will be the most important of this quarter's earnings season --- even if later weeks beat it on quantity, it will be nearly impossible to top this slate in terms of dollars and attention.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket in the Second Half of 2021

    After last year's impressive rebound, the U.S. stock market has shown no signs of slowing down. On Friday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed at record highs. Scott Levine (Hyzon Motors): If Hyzon Motors isn't a name you remember seeing among the other usual fuel cell suspects, it's not that surprising.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of September...

  • Better Marijuana Stock: Sundial Growers vs. Tilray

    When you're looking for a cannabis stock to invest in, does it pay to go for the bigger players that are both deep and broad in their markets, or to stick with the smaller upstarts that are more likely to grow rapidly? There's an argument in favor of both approaches, and that's exactly what I'll be discussing today by comparing and contrasting Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Will Tilray span the globe?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.