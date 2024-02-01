CU Boulder appoints new lead of Division of Public Safety

Jan. 31—The University of Colorado Boulder appointed Marlon Lynch from Michigan State University to serve as the new associate vice chancellor for public safety effective March 4 following a national search.

Lynch served as the vice president overseeing public safety at Michigan State and has worked as the senior administrator for police and public safety, including the areas of police, security, emergency management, security systems, transportation, parking and health care.

He will oversee CU Boulder's police department, event and emergency management, flight operations, a new office of threat assessment and all administrative operations of the public safety division.

"I could not be more excited for the opportunity to lead the Division of Public Safety at CU Boulder," Lynch said in a statement. "CU Boulder and the community of Boulder are special, and I look forward to building relationships, caring for our people and continually improving upon our safety operations."

The new role replaces the title of associate vice chancellor of integrity, safety and compliance position being vacated by Dan Jones, who announced plans to retire.

Jones will remain with CU Boulder through the end of February to assist with the transition to Lynch.