CU Boulder to increase tuition by average of 3% this fall

Apr. 12—New students at the University of Colorado Boulder can expect to pay between a 2.8% and 4% increase in tuition this fall, a lower increase than last year due in part to additional state funding.

This year, the average tuition increase is about 3% compared to a 4% increase last year. In-state undergraduate students will see a 2.8% tuition increase or an increase of $336 compared to last year. Out-of-state undergraduates will see a 4% increase, or $1,612. In-state graduate students will see a tuition increase of 2.9% and out-of-state graduate students will see an increase of 3%.

Students already enrolled at CU Boulder will not see an increase due to the university's guarantee of a fixed four-year tuition rate. Chad Marturano, CU System chief financial officer, said state funding allowed CU Boulder to keep tuition in check amid inflation.

"In terms of state funding, we've approached our budget similar to what we have in the last couple of years where we've had these competing priorities," Marturano said. "We want to do right by both our faculty and staff but we also want to do right by our students. One of the ways that we do that is by advocating for state support."

He said the state's investment in higher education funding this year left the CU System with an effective $29.4 million operating increase.

"A direct result of that investment from the state is our ability to keep tuition in check," Marturano said.

Marturano presented the tuition, fees and compensation changes for all CU campuses to the University of Colorado Board of Regents on Friday. The Board approved the proposed changes.

"I wanted to acknowledge the significant increase in state funding for the next fiscal year and to express my gratitude to the (Colorado) Legislature and to the governor for supporting the Legislature's action. It has an impact on our ability to keep tuition in check," CU President Todd Saliman said. "There's a direct connection between state funding and tuition increases for all institutions in Colorado and we are no exception."

Story continues

CU Boulder is also projecting a 0.5% increase in enrollment this fall, and most of that growth is due to an anticipated increase of in-state undergraduate students. CU Boulder is projecting a decline in out-of-state undergraduates. Final enrollment numbers will be finalized within the first few weeks of the fall semester.

"I think it's really important that we recognize there's a lot of false information saying because of the competitive nature of CU Boulder and the amount of applications we've had that we were going to shortchange in-state students and that's exactly what we're not doing," Regent Ken Montera said. "We're actually reducing the amount of out-of-state students and increasing in-state students."

Mandatory student activity fees for undergraduates will increase by 2.7%, or $44. Costs of standard room and board in residence halls will increase by 5%, Bear Creek apartments will increase by 2.8% and graduate and family housing apartments will increase by 3%.

The Board of Regents approved 4% more funding to a pool departments can pull from to give merit-based raises to non-classified staff and faculty members. Classified, or state employees, will see a 3% increase as per a state requirement. CU Boulder's total revenue for fiscal year 2024-2025 is $1.2 billion, a 5.9% increase from the previous year. The approved tuition, fee and compensation proposals will be finalized at the June meeting.

For more information, visit go.boarddocs.com/co/cu/Board.nsf/Public.