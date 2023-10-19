Oct. 19—Today

"Disneyland on the Mountain" book signing: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer will speak about and sign their new book "Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists, and the Ski Resort That Never Was" at Boulder Book Store. $5, boulderbookstore.net.

Mini Peace Flags healing art class: 11 a.m. Thursday, Boulder Strong Resource Center, 2935 Baseline Road, Suite 201, Boulder. Participants are invited to reflect upon what healing and peace — on both personal and collective levels — mean and look like. Using art materials such as acrylic paint and fabric, participants will adorn mini peace flags with symbols that represent healing. Free, 303-545-0844, templeoftranquility.org.

Joe Teichman at BOCO Cider: 5 p.m. Thursday, BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Joe Teichman is a singer-songwriter based out of Denver. He started his singing days in Dallas but has been performing all across the country since 2011. Free, 720-938-7285, bococider.com.

JB Harris book signing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Trident Booksellers & Café, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Denver author JB Harris will read from her novel "The Immigrant's Wife," answer questions and sign copies of the book. Free, tridentcafe.com.

Concert Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Grusin Music Hall (C112), Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder. The Concert Jazz Ensemble, the Thompson Jazz Studies Program's premier ensemble, performs music from the rich legacy of big band music — from its early swing days to music by contemporary innovators. Free, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Upcoming

First Bite dining events: 8 a.m. Friday, multiple locations, Boulder. Connect with community this fall as First Bite's 18th annual dining event kicks off. From Friday to Oct. 29, celebrate Boulder County's incredible dining scene — everything from best-kept secrets to fine dining. Diners experience a true celebration of the culinary creativity of the season's best ingredients. Visit the website for a complete line-up. Free, firstbiteboulder.com.

Q BBQ Fest Boulder: 5 p.m. Friday, Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. The best in BBQ descend on Boulder for a feast at Folsom Field. The Q BBQ Fest brings together legendary pit-masters from across the country to serve award-winning BBQ with live music, cold beer and drinks, BBQ tutorials, live demonstrations and more. Choose from a pay-as-you-go ticket, or upgrade to VIP and enjoy all you can eat and drink. $20-$109, 303-492-3213, qbbqboulder.com.

Nick Critchlow Duo at BOCO Cider: 6 p.m. Friday, BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder. The Nick Critchlow Duo is a singer-songwriter acoustic group from Fort Collins consisting of Nick Critchlow and violinist Thomas Viney. Nick Critchlow has been a NoCo musician for over a decade, playing his original acoustic tunes up-and-down the Front Range. His biggest musical influences are Gregory Alan Isakov, Nick Drake, Fleet Foxes and Jack Johnson. Thomas Viney is a seasoned violinist who has played in various orchestras and music groups for the past 15 years. Free, 720-938-7285, bococider.com.

Phoebe Robinson at Boulder Theater: 7 p.m. Friday, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Phoebe Robinson is a standup comedian, best-selling author, producer, actress and publisher. Robinson is also the co-creator and co-star of the podcast "2 Dope Queens" and HBO series of the same name. Other onscreen work includes the TV adaptation of "Everything's Trash" and the standup special "Sorry, Harriet Tubman," both of which are produced by her company, Tiny Reparations. She most recently received the Variety's Comedy Innovator Award for her work and continued contribution in comedy. $35-$55, z2ent.com.

"Revel" — An evening of works presented by MFA candidates in dance: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Charlotte York Irey Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Experience the thesis work of MFA candidate Katarina Lott, as well as works in progress by first, second and third year MFA candidates. $20, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Black Opry at The Dairy: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since it's conception. Offered in two formats, writers rounds and festival sets, the Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres. $28, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.