U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.20
    +8.57 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,987.24
    +87.95 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,810.24
    -23.87 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.45
    +6.57 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.07
    +1.37 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.00
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8110
    +0.0280 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6740
    +0.6240 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,907.66
    -804.16 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

CUADRILLA CAPITAL ACQUIRES CHARTBEAT

·3 min read

Strategic growth investment in leading content analytics SaaS platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Chartbeat, Inc. ("Chartbeat" or the "Company"). Chartbeat will continue to be led by John Saroff, CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chartbeat is a leading content analytics SaaS platform, serving the largest digital media organizations in the world, including The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, BBC, ESPN and UOL. Chartbeat provides real-time insights, historical benchmarking, optimization and reporting to increase audience growth, subscriber revenue and the impact of editorial workflows.

"Our partnership with Cuadrilla marks a key milestone for Chartbeat as we continue to scale and grow," said John Saroff, CEO of Chartbeat. "As content creation proliferates, media companies are faced with the challenge of how best to draw and engage users. Our mission is to enable meaningful stories to thrive by helping organizations build deep connections with their audiences – all in real-time. Cuadrilla's sponsorship provides us with the support and resources to accelerate our strategic roadmap in service of our customers through product innovation and market expansion."

"Chartbeat has become a proven industry force and we are thrilled to support the Company in its next phase of growth," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "Our investment in Chartbeat underscores our commitment to investing in category-defining software platforms, and we believe Chartbeat is well-positioned to continue growing its leadership position in the content analytics and media operations markets. Chartbeat is led by an exceptionally talented team, and we look forward to supporting the organization in pursuing both organic and inorganic expansion opportunities while delivering significant value to the Company's global customer base."

"Attracting and retaining audience attention remains the highest priority for media enterprises, particularly in light of the shift from advertising to subscription-based revenue models," said Eric Hinkle, Operating Partner at Cuadrilla. "Chartbeat serves as a mission-critical system of engagement for these organizations, as evidenced by the hundreds of millions of people reading a piece of content, every day, that has been tailored and curated with Chartbeat's solution suite. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to further produce innovation and success for customers."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Advsr served as financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer served as legal advisor to Chartbeat.

About Cuadrilla Capital
Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com.

About Chartbeat
Chartbeat is a leading content analytics SaaS platform serving the world's largest media enterprises. Chartbeat's real-time and historical dashboards, experimentation and in-page optimization tools, robust reporting, and more help the content and audience teams understand, measure and build business value from the attention earned by their content. For more information, visit www.chartbeat.com.

Media Contact: 
Cuadrilla Capital 
Michael Richards 
michael@cuadrillacapital.com

Investor Contact: 
Pacenote Capital 
Sam Cannon 
scannon@pacenotecapital.com

Related Links 
www.chartbeat.com
www.cuadrillacapital.com

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cuadrilla Capital)
Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cuadrilla Capital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuadrilla-capital-acquires-chartbeat-301592140.html

SOURCE Cuadrilla Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing t

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Devon Energy's (DVN) second-quarter earnings is expected to have gained owing to stable production volumes from its multi-basin assets and recovery in commodity prices.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • Redbox stock shoots toward best day on record

    Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares were surging toward their best day on record Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear what was driving the stock move.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again - live updates

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Investors Heavily Search Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Salesforce.com (CRM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

    McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman. He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The exit, which several industry insiders considered inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Cathie Wood’s 10 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s 10 favorite stock picks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, has been making headlines recently as her hedge fund […]

  • Cheniere (LNG) Announces Long-Term LNG Deal With PetroChina

    Per the latest agreement, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is likely to supply approximately 1.8 Mtpa of LNG to PetroChina.