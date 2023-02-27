BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey is teaming up with the legendary street fashion brand, Carnival, to bring Monkey Carnival Limited Edition, an off-road motorcycle to the Monkey and Carnival lovers with only 99 units available worldwide.

CUB House by Honda Launches Monkey Carnival Limited Edition, Unleashing a Street-Style Vibe and Racing Essence

CUB House by Honda just unleashed a wave of fun with the groundbreaking collaboration: Monkey X Carnival project. The team up has given rise to the limited edition Monkey Carnival - an off-road motorcycle with a special design that is limited to just 99 units worldwide and an Exclusive Box Set for collectors, this collaboration is not one to miss.

Inspired by the iconic Baja Motocross, the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition perfectly captures the essence of racing. With its unique street-style graphics on the Carnival Fuel Tank, Red Seat, Motocross-styled Carnival Hand Guard and Carnival Wind Shield, this motorcycle is sure to elevate street style game to the next level. And with Serial Number 1-99 emblazoned on the body and air cleaner, the riders can be sure they're getting a truly one-of-a-kind ride.

Monkey Carnival Limited Edition also integrates Carnival's DNA into every aspect of the motorcycle. From the Monkey Carnival logo on the Side Cover to the Carnival logo on the swingarm, this limited edition bike is a true masterpiece.

Get ready to kick off-road adventures up a notch with the Monkey Carnival Limited Edition. This 125cc engine powerhouse features 5 gears, allowing the rider to conquer any terrain with ease. And with round headlamps in classic Monkey style and a negative meter LED screen featuring a mischievous monkey, riders are sure to turn heads everywhere.

Monkey Carnival Limited Edition - it's available now for a recommended price of 134,900 baht, and comes with an Exclusive Box Set including a helmet, car cover, license plate, key ring, and premium Monkey Carnival stickers.

Also, Carnival is launching an exclusive collection called the Monkey Carnival Collection, featuring fashion-forward pieces designed for the ultimate street style rider. The collection is available at 2 Carnival stores: Warehouse 30 and Siam Square branches, as well as online and at CUB House Flagship Ekkamai branch from February 23 onwards.

Story continues

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cubhousebyhonda or visit website at www.thaihonda.co.th/cubhouse.

Inquire at CUB House Flagship Store at any branches nationwide.

SOURCE CUB House by Honda