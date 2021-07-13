Cuba blocks access to Facebook and Telegram in response to protests
As protests continue in Cuba over the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the surrounding economic fallout, the Cuban government has moved to restrict access to social media and messaging platforms. According to , an organization that tracks internet access, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram have all been at least partially blocked on the Caribbean island since Monday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it appears the restrictions are still in place, with reporting that people in Havana don’t have access to mobile data at the moment. We’ve reached out to Facebook and Telegram for confirmation on the outages, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the companies.
Mobile internet access is relatively new to Cuba. It was only in that the country’s socialist government started rolling service out across the island. At the time, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the politician protestors are demanding resign, said greater internet access would help Cubans “defend their revolution.” However, Cuba's approach to dissent is not new. We’ve seen governments in countries like and use similar strategies when they faced protests in the past.