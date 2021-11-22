U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,740.79
    +42.83 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,895.99
    +294.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,195.27
    +137.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,346.23
    +3.07 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.95
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -27.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1257
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0530 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    +0.7050 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,305.86
    -609.44 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.47
    +32.43 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.99
    +17.42 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Cubbo aims to be Latin America’s next e-commerce fulfillment leader

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Colombian e-commerce fulfillment startup Cubbo landed $4 million in seed funding as it launches operations in its home country this month after first going into Mexico earlier this year.

The company came together in January under the leadership of Brian York and Josu Gurtubay. York’s backstory is quite interesting. He was born on the streets in Bogota, and was adopted and grew up in Boston.

In 2017, he started searching for his biological family in Colombia and reconnected with them. Prior to Cubbo, he founded three other startups in San Francisco. York previously worked with Gurtubay, too, in third-party logistics before transferring over the direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses into Cubbo.

Cubbo
Cubbo

Cubbo warehouse in Mexico City. Image Credits: Cubbo

Their vision is to transform city spaces throughout Latin America. For example, the company took over an abandoned space in Mexico City and turned it into an urban fulfilment center for its brands, York explained.

“Most of our customers sell through Amazon and Mercado Libre, so we manage their direct-to-consumer inventory and also some of the largest customers from outside of Mexico,” he added. “In Mexico, we are the only company that can take an order up to 5 p.m. and get it out in Mexico City the same day. Amazon and Mercado can do this, but have to get orders in earlier because their warehouses are outside the city.”

To keep costs down and the ability to get an order out the same day, Cubbo only handles non-perishable goods that are the size of a shoebox or smaller. This means items like cosmetics, consumer electronics and apparel. It also does not transport items itself, but partners with third parties to tackle the last-mile delivery after the company has picked, packed and bundled packages strategically.

The latest funding round was led by SV Latam Capital and included Bragiel Brothers, BluStone and a group of individual angel investors including Wonder Brands founders Federico Malek and Nicolas Gonzalez Luna, Merama co-founder Olivier Scialom, RioGrande co-founder Tony Mandly, 99 Minutos CEO Alexis Patjane, Justo CEO Ricardo Weder and Loft CEO Florian Hagenbuch.

York intends to use the proceeds to continue building out the Mexican and Colombian operations and gearing up to launch in Brazil. In November, the company reached its largest amount of orders per day, some 600% higher than previous months. Cubbo is also expected to double its revenue by the end of the year.

In the short period of time the company has been in business, it has grown to a team of 16 in Mexico and three in Colombia. York will also use the funding to round out the leadership team. He also plans to raise a Series A early next year as the company moves toward becoming cash flow positive by the second quarter of 2022.

“As we look into the ecosystem, we feel fortunate to have good supporters in our niche,” York said. Brands in Latin America have 20% of sales coming from direct-to-consumer, and everyone wants to grow in the next five years, so it is important for brands to own their data and customer experience, and that is our general overarching theme.”

Why Amazon should pay attention to Shein

Recommended Stories

  • Aging China outlines plan to improve elderly care services

    China is urging some local governments to embark on pilot programmes next year to improve medical and care services for the elderly, with the goal of rolling out the scheme nationwide in 2023. Of the 31 provinces, regions and municipalities in mainland China, 15 should launch their local pilot schemes for better medical and care services for the elderly next year, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Monday. China has been mobilising resources to ensure that more vulnerable age groups are taken care of as society ages.

  • This is how long the average earner needs to work to buy a new car

    A new study shows that new cars take more of our time than ever before. With car prices at an all-time high, here's how long you have to work to pay for one.

  • China’s common prosperity drive is taking aim at wealthy internet influencers

    After Xi Jinping signaled a new focus on "common prosperity," China's tax authorities ordered closer scrutiny of celebrities and online influencers.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Micron Stock?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price rallied 8% on Nov. 19 after two Wall Street analysts made bullish statements about the memory chipmaker. As such, he expects Micron to benefit from "more positive catalysts" in the coming months and maintains a "buy" rating with a price target of $120 -- more than 40% above its current price. Muse believes Micron's earnings will start improving in its February or May quarters as it resolves its supply chain shortages, and that DRAM prices will rebound in the first or second calendar quarters of 2021.

  • 3 Reasons I Bought More Roku Stock Last Week

    Let me count out the reasons I think Roku will bounce back. Sharp corrections and even outright crashes are par for the course when it comes to Roku. Roku shares had recovered to trade as high as $151.20 by Feb. 2020.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Picks Powell For Fed Chief; Tesla Races Higher On Elon Musk Tweet

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points Monday, as President Biden picked Jerome Powell for a second term. Tesla raced higher.

  • Better Buy: IBM or Kyndryl?

    Many investors are wondering what to do with this new Kyndryl stock. Is it a better buy than the parent company, IBM?

  • Nvidia Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has its fingers in numerous pies and is rapidly growing in each. The bullish case rests upon Nvidia maximizing that potential, while the bear case says that for all that the semiconductor stock is growing, the market has already baked the opportunities into the stock price and then some. The growth rates are even accelerating lately, as Nvidia's year-over-year revenue growth spiked to 68% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a period that ended on Aug. 1.

  • Where Will Sundial Growers Be in 3 Years?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the major marijuana stocks investors like to dump on, and sometimes with good reason. One of the biggest knocks against Sundial Growers is its penchant for diluting shareholders. While many of the marijuana stocks that have gone public in the past few years have issued more stock to raise cash, Sundial has been especially busy doing it, unleashing a tsunami of shares over the past two years that increased the share count by 2,150%.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors are in the stock market to find growth, returns, and profits, and the last year has brought plenty of that. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both finished last week at near record high. The indexes are up 25% for the year. The gains have not come easy. Stocks are gaining for now, while the Fed continues to hold interest rates low and inflation has jumped to a 30-year high. Cash is simply not a good investment, as savings’ real yields are turning negative and rising prices are eating away at purc

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $200,000 in These 5 Stocks and Wait Till 2030

    Wall Street has consistently demonstrated throughout history that it pays to be patient. In fact, the bounce back from the coronavirus bear market is the strongest Wall Street has ever witnessed. One such company that could quintuple in value by 2030 and make investors millionaires is travel and hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Alibaba Stock and Others Fall After New Chinese Scrutiny. Why the Worst May Be Over.

    The latest round of fines from China's competition regulator focuses on the failure to declare deals as far back as 2012. But it isn't all doom-and-gloom.

  • Will PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • 3 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    The fact that so many people are even talking about these names speaks volumes about their potential movement.

  • Warren Buffett Absolutely Nailed This Stock Pick During the Pandemic

    Many investors gave Buffett a lot of grief for his moves during the pandemic, but the Oracle of Omaha was on target here.

  • Trade Alert: Anne Kabagambe At Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Has Just Spent US$152k Buying A Small Number of Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) should definitely note that insider Anne...

  • 3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Major stock-price growth could be right around the corner for these three companies, which are on the verge of significant market opportunities.

  • Reclusive Billionaire Jaime Gilinski Makes Biggest Bid of His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Over a span of four decades, Colombia’s Jaime Gilinski has quietly amassed a fortune exceeding $4 billion by expanding his family’s group of companies and pushing into new areas like banking, finance and real estate.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'd Buy If I Were About to Retire

    Brookfield Renewable's dividend yield of more than 3% is also quite attractive. My Motley Fool colleague Jason Hall recently went with Brookfield Renewable as the strongest renewable energy stock you can own.