U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,929.13
    -69.71 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,508.15
    -438.95 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,982.31
    -257.63 (-2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.90
    -36.32 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -2.55 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9540
    +0.2690 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,973.40
    +28.61 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.55
    -2.26 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

CubCrafters Awarded Government Contract for Certified XCubs

CubCrafters, Inc.
·6 min read
CubCrafters, Inc.
CubCrafters, Inc.

CubCrafters to Build New Aircraft for US Department of Agriculture

USDA XCub Flight Demo (Oct 2021)

USDA pilots prepare to test fly a new CubCrafters CC19 XCub / Photo credit: Courtesy of CubCrafters
USDA pilots prepare to test fly a new CubCrafters CC19 XCub / Photo credit: Courtesy of CubCrafters

URL FOR DIGITAL MEDIA ASSETS

https://cubcrafters.com/presskit
https://cubcrafters.com/presskit
USDA XCub Flight Demo (Oct 2021)
USDA XCub Flight Demo (Oct 2021)


USDA pilots prepare to test fly a new CubCrafters CC19 XCub / Photo credit: Courtesy of CubCrafters

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of Light-Sport, Experimental, and Part 23 Certified backcountry aircraft, announced today that the company's flagship certified CC19 XCub aircraft was recently selected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract.

Since 2003, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to the US Government that have been used by various agencies to complete missions in some of the most remote and extreme flying environments imaginable. Renowned for their reliability, durability, and the ability to fly where few others can, CubCrafters aircraft have been used by multiple Federal Government agencies, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of the Interior, the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Air Force Flight Academy, and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory.

The new aircraft manufactured under this most recent contract will be the first certified XCubs in fleet service with the US Government, and will be primarily used for natural resources management. Delivery of the first two aircraft in the multiyear contract to USDA Wildlife Services is scheduled for the late Summer of 2023.

“Our long relationship with the US Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacture exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” said Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters’ president & CEO. “This contract is not only important for us as a supplier for the US Government, but also for investors participating in our ongoing public offering. This sale demonstrates that our newest generation of fully certified modern utility aircraft can replace the aging fleet of legacy aircraft now in service. It shows that there is a very bright future for our fleet sales program.”

CubCrafters was recently qualified by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to make a $50 million public stock offering under Regulation A+, which allows investors at all levels to purchase stock in the company for the first time in its 42-year history. Interested investors can go to www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/cubcrafters to learn more about the stock offering.

"CubCrafters aircraft are built tough and durable for use where few other aircraft can go. They are reliable, easy to operate, and require very little maintenance. We appreciate that the Federal Government trusts the lives of its employees with our aircraft, and no one takes that trust more seriously than we do," stated Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president. “We are proud of this win and the continuing relationship that we have with multiple government agencies to provide the most safe, reliable, and mission-capable fixed wing aircraft in the backcountry. We will continue to keep our focus on improving our product quality and performance, along with optimizing service and support for our customers.”

Among civilian agencies, CubCrafters aircraft are typically used for forward deployed patrol, surveillance, search and rescue, natural resource management, and aerial survey missions. They are also used by the US Air Force for glider towing and flight-testing various sensors. For these types of missions, CubCrafters aircraft provide a low-cost and highly effective alternative to helicopters or other more expensive fixed wing aircraft.  

ABOUT CUBCRAFTERS

Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company’s flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to our success is our ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation.

CubCrafters, Inc.
1918 South 16th Avenue
Yakima, WA 98903
509.248.9491
www.cubcrafters.com

ABOUT THE PUBLIC OFFERING

CubCrafters has been a privately held company for the first 40 years of its existence, but is now planning to welcome new public investment. Learn more at: https://cubcrafters.com/investors

Regulation A of Title IV of the JOBS Act allows mature startups and later-stage companies to raise as much as $75M per year from both accredited and non-accredited investors worldwide, and provides that their investments will be liquid to the extent that the company raising capital lists its stock on an exchange.

  • People of any wealth level can invest

  • The company can publicly advertise

  • No state registration is required

  • Requires two years of Audited Financials

  • Non-accredited investors are limited to 10% of income/net worth per year

(*) Manhattan Street Capital is paid fees by CubCrafters and may be paid as much as $2 million in fees on this offering so it has a significant conflict of interest.

IMPORTANT LEGAL DISCLAIMER

THE OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,”

“EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/cubcrafters

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

URL FOR DIGITAL MEDIA ASSETS:

https://cubcrafters.com/presskit


Picture1
Picture1

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 10 Stocks Following Earnings

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that recently received revised price targets from analysts after their recent earnings. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Revising Prices Targets of These 5 Stocks Following Earnings. Notable stocks, including Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Dollar […]

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMia

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Blackstone, Cigna, Canadian National Railway and PG&E

    UnitedHealth Group, Blackstone, Cigna, Canadian National Railway and PG&E are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 3 Reasons to Be Buying Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and a few reasons to remain bullish on the stock. The company has tailwinds in various industries that can accelerate its revenue growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.