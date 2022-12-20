U.S. markets closed

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Closing of Offering of USD$1M

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of the previously announced offering of units (each, a "Unit") by issuing a total of 21,428,570 Units at a price of CAD$0.063 per Unit for the gross proceeds of USD$1 million (the "Offering"), pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument NI 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Logo (CNW Group/CubicFarm Systems Corp.)
Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.078 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date of the Offering.

As a result, there are currently 207,136,774 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for debt reduction purposes as is more fully described in the offering document, Form 45-106F19, that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.cubicfarms.com.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen's Automated Vertical Pastures™ technology utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. HydroGreen's fully automated indoor growing technology performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding—all with the push of a button—to deliver nutritious fresh forage for livestock without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment, and transportation. Automated Vertical Pastures™ not only provide superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal but also enable significant environmental benefits to the farm.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information and the other factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c7592.html

