CubicFarm Systems Names Sandy Gerber Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced the appointment of Sandy Gerber as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"), effective immediately.

Sandy Gerber, Chief Marketing Officer (CNW Group/CubicFarm Systems Corp.)
Sandy Gerber, Chief Marketing Officer (CNW Group/CubicFarm Systems Corp.)

As CMO, Gerber will lead the Company's global marketing programs as CubicFarms continues its mission to create and deliver indoor farming technologies to feed a changing world. An award-winning strategist and executive, Gerber created and launched a global marketing strategy positioning CubicFarms in the market and driving lead generation and sales of the Company's CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System indoor growing technologies.

"I believe in the unlimited potential of CubicFarms' indoor growing technologies to truly make a difference in the world," said Sandy Gerber, CMO, CubicFarms. "CubicFarms possesses a winning combination of industry-leading technologies and growing expertise. I'm thrilled to lead our impressive teams within this fast-paced culture of innovation. We're equipping new generations of farmers with the innovative technology they need to continue growing profitably and sustainably."

An accomplished leader, Gerber launched CubicFarms as a category leader in local chain ag-tech, culminating in the highly anticipated virtual CubicFarms AMPLIFIED event on October 21, 2021. This impressive event with powerhouse speakers and special guest experts has over 1,200 registered attendees including institutional investors, research analysts, stakeholders, media, as well as current and future customers and ag-tech industry dealers.

Gerber most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at CubicFarms and will continue delivering strategic marketing initiatives and accelerate the Company's digital marketing, advertising, sponsorships, promotions, awards, and international commercial scale opportunities for growth. Her marketing and communications expertise includes differentiation strategy, brand development, customer experience, business development, social media, and digital content marketing.

"Sandy's a driving force at CubicFarms, taking ownership and bringing incredible initiatives to life," said Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarms. "Sandy has significantly accelerated the Company's growth over the past year. We're thrilled to name Sandy Gerber as our Chief Marketing Officer because her expertise has been instrumental in amplifying how our technology enables farmers to keep growing sustainably. Her dedication to our mission, combined with her authentic ability to build connections has strengthened our teams and we look forward to continuing with more exciting developments and opportunities."

A highly sought-after executive, Gerber previously held marketing and communications leadership positions for companies of all sizes in a wide range of industries including advertising, consumer goods, heavy equipment, and non-profit. She successfully executed programs for some of Canada's most beloved brands, including Molson Canada, Appleton Estate, BC Lottery Corp, the University of British Columbia, and St. John Ambulance.

Prior to joining CubicFarms, Gerber's innovative marketing programs included Molson Canada's online community, "iam.ca"; Canada's first e-gaming platform, "PlayNow"; the revitalization of St. John Ambulance's iconic 900-year-old brand; and Wesgroup Equipment's successful "G.R.I.T." customer service program.

Gerber is the author of three books and the founder of three successful companies. As the CEO of NEXT Marketing Agency, Gerber set a new standard for B2C and B2B innovative marketing, growing the agency into one of British Columbia's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Dave Dinesen"

Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plan," "potential," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "target," "believe," "plan," "outlook," "estimate," or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

SOURCE CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c5231.html

