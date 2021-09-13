CubicFarm Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the graduation of CubicFarms (TSX: CUB) to Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.

"Graduating to the TSX is an important milestone for CubicFarms as it provides us with broader access to investors seeking best-in-class ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments in ag-tech," said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarms.

CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms ( www.cubicfarms.com ) provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

