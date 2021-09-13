CubicFarm Virtually Opens The Market
TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the graduation of CubicFarms (TSX: CUB) to Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.
"Graduating to the TSX is an important milestone for CubicFarms as it provides us with broader access to investors seeking best-in-class ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments in ag-tech," said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarms.
CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms (www.cubicfarms.com) provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.
