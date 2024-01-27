Advertisement
From Cubicles To Communities: US Cities Embrace Urban Transformation With Office-To-Home Makeovers

Margaret Jackson
·3 min read

Cities across the U.S. are shifting from corporate dominance to a focus on community as former office buildings, once synonymous with the 9-to-5 routine, are being repurposed as modern dwellings for urban residents.

The trend has seen rapid growth over the past four years. In 2021, 12,100 apartments were created from former office spaces, according to a report from Yardi Matrix sister company RentCafe. By 2022, that number nearly doubled to 23,100. It reached 45,200 in 2023, and as 2024 begins, the pipeline has reached a record 55,339 — a more than fourfold increase since the trend began.

The $150 billion in office mortgages due by 2024 is part of the reason for the rise in conversions. Office conversions represent 38% of the 147,000 apartments in future adaptive reuse projects, outpacing any other building type.

Metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Dallas are leading the trend of repurposing office buildings as residences. But the movement isn't just about adding housing, according to the report. It's a shift toward more sustainable and community-focused urban environments.

Future Office-To-Apartments By Metro Area


Metro Area

2024 Office-To-Apartments

Office-To-Apartments YOY % Change

Share of Office-To-Apartments 2024

Total Future Conversions

Washington, D.C.

5,820

88%

65%

9,021

New York City

5,215

18%

45%

11,485

Dallas

3,163

58%

83%

3,833

Chicago

2,822

-9%

55%

5,140

Los Angeles

2,442

6%

37%

6,660

Cleveland, Ohio

2,012

-10%

63%

3,210

Cincinnati

1,563

-6%

81%

1,919

Kansas City, Mo.

1,510

84%

50%

3,033

Atlanta

1,422

40%

52%

2,713

Phoenix

1,377

114%

63%

2,172

Minneapolis

1,334

13%

59%

2,244

Detroit

1,070

40%

27%

3,905

Columbus, Ohio

1,006

35%

58%

1,740

Philadelphia

975

136%

19%

5,092

Seattle

973

5%

46%

2,138

Birmingham, Ala.

942

41%

50%

1,875

Hartford, Conn.

930

61%

37%

2,528

Milwaukee

911

-8%

41%

2,217

Denver

902

0%

36%

2,528

Charlotte, N.C.

864

8%

45%

1,925

Source: Yardi Matrix

The data shows office-to-apartments currently under conversion, planned or prospective.

Newer office spaces are more likely to be chosen for makeovers. They are an average of 72 years old — 20 years newer than the ones already converted — likely because newer buildings are less expensive to renovate and are more likely to meet modern standards.

