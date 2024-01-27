From Cubicles To Communities: US Cities Embrace Urban Transformation With Office-To-Home Makeovers

Cities across the U.S. are shifting from corporate dominance to a focus on community as former office buildings, once synonymous with the 9-to-5 routine, are being repurposed as modern dwellings for urban residents.

The trend has seen rapid growth over the past four years. In 2021, 12,100 apartments were created from former office spaces, according to a report from Yardi Matrix sister company RentCafe. By 2022, that number nearly doubled to 23,100. It reached 45,200 in 2023, and as 2024 begins, the pipeline has reached a record 55,339 — a more than fourfold increase since the trend began.

The $150 billion in office mortgages due by 2024 is part of the reason for the rise in conversions. Office conversions represent 38% of the 147,000 apartments in future adaptive reuse projects, outpacing any other building type.

Metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago and Dallas are leading the trend of repurposing office buildings as residences. But the movement isn't just about adding housing, according to the report. It's a shift toward more sustainable and community-focused urban environments.

Future Office-To-Apartments By Metro Area





Metro Area 2024 Office-To-Apartments Office-To-Apartments YOY % Change Share of Office-To-Apartments 2024 Total Future Conversions Washington, D.C. 5,820 88% 65% 9,021 New York City 5,215 18% 45% 11,485 Dallas 3,163 58% 83% 3,833 Chicago 2,822 -9% 55% 5,140 Los Angeles 2,442 6% 37% 6,660 Cleveland, Ohio 2,012 -10% 63% 3,210 Cincinnati 1,563 -6% 81% 1,919 Kansas City, Mo. 1,510 84% 50% 3,033 Atlanta 1,422 40% 52% 2,713 Phoenix 1,377 114% 63% 2,172 Minneapolis 1,334 13% 59% 2,244 Detroit 1,070 40% 27% 3,905 Columbus, Ohio 1,006 35% 58% 1,740 Philadelphia 975 136% 19% 5,092 Seattle 973 5% 46% 2,138 Birmingham, Ala. 942 41% 50% 1,875 Hartford, Conn. 930 61% 37% 2,528 Milwaukee 911 -8% 41% 2,217 Denver 902 0% 36% 2,528 Charlotte, N.C. 864 8% 45% 1,925

Source: Yardi Matrix

Story continues

The data shows office-to-apartments currently under conversion, planned or prospective.

Newer office spaces are more likely to be chosen for makeovers. They are an average of 72 years old — 20 years newer than the ones already converted — likely because newer buildings are less expensive to renovate and are more likely to meet modern standards.

