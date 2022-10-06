U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.25
    +16.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,422.00
    +112.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.25
    +64.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.30
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.93
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.30
    +7.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6550
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.54
    +68.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.79
    +3.38 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,340.55
    +220.05 (+0.81%)
     

Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2026, Increase In Exports Of Fresh And Pickled Cucumbers And Gherkins to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cucumber and gherkins market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in exports of fresh and pickled cucumbers and gherkins will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stiff competition among established vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2022-2026

Cucumber and Gherkins Market Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Cucumber and Gherkins Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cucumber and gherkins market report covers the following areas:

  • Cucumber and Gherkins Market size

  • Cucumber and Gherkins Market trends

  • Cucumber and Gherkins Market industry analysis

This study identifies the health benefits of pickled cucumbers as one of the prime reasons driving the cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Cucumber and Gherkins Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cucumber and Gherkins Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cucumber and Gherkins Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Bayer AG

  • BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO

  • Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd.

  • HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG

  • Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd.

  • Johnnys Selected Seeds

  • Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc.

  • REITZEL SA

  • Riviana

  • Sakata Seed Corp.

  • satimex QUEDLINBURG GmbH

  • UPL Ltd.

  • Van Holten's

  • YUKSEL SEMILLAS S.A.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Cucumber and Gherkins Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cucumber and gherkins market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cucumber and gherkins market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cucumber and gherkins market vendors

Related Reports:

Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The apple market share is expected to increase by USD 10.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%.

Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.

Cucumber And Gherkins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO, Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd., HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG, Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd., Johnnys Selected Seeds, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Obst-und Gemuseverarbeitung Spreewaldkonserve GolBen GmbH, REITZEL SA, Riviana, Sakata Seed Corp., satimex QUEDLINBURG GmbH, Semillas Fito SA, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Van Holten's, and YUKSEL SEMILLAS S.A.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO

  • 10.5 Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd.

  • 10.6 HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG

  • 10.7 Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 REITZEL SA

  • 10.10 Riviana

  • 10.11 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

  • 10.12 Van Holten's

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio
Technavio
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cucumber-and-gherkins-market-2026-increase-in-exports-of-fresh-and-pickled-cucumbers-and-gherkins-to-boost-growth---technavio-301640567.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Costco Shares the Secrets Behind One of Its Biggest Deals

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The move to curb output will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rallying Today

    In addition, OPEC agreed to a deeper-than-expected production cut, pushing up crude prices. Exxon provided investors with an initial look at its upcoming third-quarter report. The oil giant said it could earn $11 billion in the period before any asset impairments.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • What’s next for oil prices after OPEC+ delivers a big production cut

    Major oil producers meeting in Vienna Wednesday agreed to reduce their collective crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day starting next month, but that’s not a guarantee that prices will continue to climb.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bosses admit remote workers are the first to go come layoff time

    About 60% of managers say it’s likely that remote workers will be cut first if their company needs to do layoffs.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • OPEC+ Makes Largest Production Cut Since 2020, Oil Prices Drop

    OPEC+ agreed Wednesday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since April 2020, as the cartel aims to keep oil prices high amid low global inventories. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to make the production cut Wednesday while the White House was...