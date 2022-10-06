Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2026, Increase In Exports Of Fresh And Pickled Cucumbers And Gherkins to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cucumber and gherkins market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in exports of fresh and pickled cucumbers and gherkins will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stiff competition among established vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Cucumber and Gherkins Market Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Cucumber and Gherkins Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cucumber and gherkins market report covers the following areas:
Cucumber and Gherkins Market size
Cucumber and Gherkins Market trends
Cucumber and Gherkins Market industry analysis
This study identifies the health benefits of pickled cucumbers as one of the prime reasons driving the cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Cucumber and Gherkins Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cucumber and Gherkins Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cucumber and Gherkins Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bayer AG
BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO
Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd.
HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG
Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd.
Johnnys Selected Seeds
Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc.
REITZEL SA
Riviana
Sakata Seed Corp.
satimex QUEDLINBURG GmbH
UPL Ltd.
Van Holten's
YUKSEL SEMILLAS S.A.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Cucumber and Gherkins Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cucumber and gherkins market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cucumber and gherkins market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cucumber and gherkins market vendors
Related Reports:
Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The apple market share is expected to increase by USD 10.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%.
Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.
Cucumber And Gherkins Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
$1.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.78
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 28%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bayer AG, BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO, Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd., HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG, Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd., Johnnys Selected Seeds, Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc., Obst-und Gemuseverarbeitung Spreewaldkonserve GolBen GmbH, REITZEL SA, Riviana, Sakata Seed Corp., satimex QUEDLINBURG GmbH, Semillas Fito SA, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Van Holten's, and YUKSEL SEMILLAS S.A.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bayer AG
10.4 BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO
10.5 Bnazuram Agro Exports Ltd.
10.6 HENGSTENBERG GMBH and CO. KG
10.7 Indian Tropical Agro Products Ltd.
10.8 Mt Olive Pickles Co. Inc.
10.9 REITZEL SA
10.10 Riviana
10.11 Syngenta Crop Protection AG
10.12 Van Holten's
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cucumber-and-gherkins-market-2026-increase-in-exports-of-fresh-and-pickled-cucumbers-and-gherkins-to-boost-growth---technavio-301640567.html
SOURCE Technavio