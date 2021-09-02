U.S. markets closed

CUDL Collaborates with J.D. Power to Deliver Expanded Digital Presence for Dealers

CUDL
·3 min read

Alliance gives dealers using the CUDL AutoSMART program additional digital inventory exposure through J.D. Power

Irvine, California, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDL, the nation’s largest credit union financing network, today announced an alliance with J.D. Power and CUDL’s AutoSMART online shopping program to expand inventory visibility for its dealer partners.

The alliance between CUDL and J.D. Power allows dealerships participating in the CUDL AutoSMART program to have their inventory displayed on the JDPower.com site, providing greater digital exposure, and the opportunity to drive more online customer requests for dealers. A premier online destination for car shoppers, JDPower.com averages 1.5 million monthly visits by consumers looking for their next vehicle.

Leveraging digital retail technologies to engage car-buyers online—as well as improve sales efficiency—has become a key strategy for U.S. car dealerships, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. Sales volumes driven by digital interaction, whether end-to-end or some part of the cycle, show resilience and increased popularity.

“By integrating AutoSmart dealer inventory into the JDPower.com experience, we will be providing shoppers with a comprehensive view of available vehicles in their backyard,” said Craig Jennings, President of the Autodata Solutions Division at J.D. Power. “CUDL AutoSmart dealers equally benefit by having access to a new and expanding audience of shoppers.”

CUDL’s AutoSMART program features 900+ credit union branded digital storefronts, connecting 14,000 dealers and 1.5 million vehicles to millions of credit union members. The program had a 40% increase in lead generation activity for dealers between year-end 2019 and year-end 2020.

“Our mission is to deliver an exceptional experience to our dealers through innovative solutions that drive more sales,” said Phil DuPree, CU Direct’s chief revenue officer. “As part of this commitment, we are excited to be working with J.D. Power to provide our dealers with greater digital and marketplace exposure of their shops and inventory.”

# # #

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About CUDL

CUDL, a CU Direct brand, offers automotive dealerships an integrated gateway to the nation’s largest financing network of credit unions and in-market shoppers. Through the CUDL network, more than

15,000 auto dealers connect with over 1,100 credit unions, providing a fast, seamless credit union financing experience to their members. Credit unions have funded $368 billion in loans through the CUDL Network over the last 25 years. The CUDL AutoSMART website and Spotlight advertising program allows dealers to showcase their inventory and highlight vehicles to millions of credit union members nationwide. For more information, visit CUDL.com.

CONTACT: Bill Meyer CUDL (949) 214-4098 bill.meyer@cudirect.com


