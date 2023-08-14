Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 16%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering Cue Health provided consensus estimates of US$65m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a painful 74% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.11 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$77m and losses of US$1.96 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 6.0% to US$3.94, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Cue Health's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past year, revenues have declined around 63% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 93% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Cue Health to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Cue Health. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Cue Health after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Cue Health, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

