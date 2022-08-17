U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Cuentas to Conduct Q2 Earnings and Shareholder Update Conference Call on August 18, 2022, at 4:30PM Eastern Time

Cuentas, Inc.
·2 min read
Cuentas, Inc.
In this article:
  • CUEN

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, will hold an Earnings and Shareholder Update Conference Call on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The company invites shareholders and interested investors to participate in the call. Discussions will primarily concern the Q2 Earnings results filed Aug 15, 2022 and three major company updates previously teased by Cuentas's July 20th Shareholder Report, including management updates of the company's current position and recent developments.

Questions can be submitted after registering and during the call.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__X9Tb9keSsu-RPAWWbyLLA

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Future Cuentas Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: investor@cuentas.com

For more information about Cuentas, Inc., please visit https://cuentas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements including that we will meet the standard for listing on NASDAQ or successful in our launch of the Cuentas GPR card and mobile app. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Aversa
UPRISE Media
646-924-5733
matthew@uprisemgmt.com

SOURCE: Cuentas



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712462/Cuentas-to-Conduct-Q2-Earnings-and-Shareholder-Update-Conference-Call-on-August-18-2022-at-430PM-Eastern-Time

