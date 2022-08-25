U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

CuePath Fuels Home Care Revenue Growth with Medication-Adherence-As-A-Service

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CuePath Innovation, a provider of medication adherence solutions for the home healthcare market, announced today that it launched its Innovator Program for Home Care Agency Partners. The Innovator Program allows high-performing, growth-oriented agencies to fully integrate proven medication adherence service into the care plans of valued clients. The program enables agency partners to reduce client churn and increase revenue. The Innovator Program drives double-digit revenue growth for participating Home Care Agency branches.

CuePath Innovation Logo (CNW Group/CuePath Innovation)
CuePath Innovation Logo (CNW Group/CuePath Innovation)

The World Health Organization reports that more than 50% of adults over 65 years of age are not adherent to their medication schedules. A third of hospitalizations for this population are attributed to medication non-adherence and mismanagement. CuePath's solution is effective at improving adherence into a safe range in as few as 4 weeks. The average medication adherence rate (medications taken on-time) for clients currently subscribed to CuePath's solution for more than 30 days is 97.6% (as of August 23, 2022).

The CuePath Medication-Adherence-As-A-Service continues to receive glowing reviews from industry insiders. "Home care agencies have seen client attrition increase significantly since the start of the pandemic," said Kevin Porter, former executive at 2 of the largest national home care agencies, Right At Home and Comfort Keepers. Porter continued, "CuePath's Innovator Program not only helps improve the quality of life of their clients, but it reduces client churn. It extends the lifetime value of clients that subscribe to the service."

"Most medication adherence solutions require change to patient behavior which ultimately results in their failure to deliver long term results," said Chris Gerardi, a former owner and president of a top-performing Home Helpers franchise in the Chicago area. "The CuePath approach requires no change in patient behavior.  This is a breakthrough solution for home care agencies seeking to deliver superior service to their clients."

CuePath's Innovator Program has been launched in multiple locations in 6 states from 3 Home Care Agencies. CuePath continues to sign new Home Care Agency partners into the program and expects to have subscribers in 10 states from 5 different agencies by the end of September.

Ken Piaggio, CuePath CEO, stated, "I am excited about the value we are delivering to the Home Care Agency market." Piaggio continued, "Working together with our Innovator Program Partners, we are proving our value proposition for the Home Care industry and expanding the availability of our solution into new states every month."

About CuePath

CuePath Innovation™ is a healthcare technology company focused on improving medication adherence of adults with chronic conditions. Its mission is to bring peace of mind to caregivers by improving the quality of life of its customers. CuePath couples its Medication Adherence as a Service (MAaaS) platform with its outcomes-based virtual care service to resolve patient non-adherence. It partners with leading home care agencies and pharmacies to deliver its innovative and effective subscription service.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuepath-fuels-home-care-revenue-growth-with-medication-adherence-as-a-service-301612446.html

SOURCE CuePath Innovation

