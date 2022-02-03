U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

CuePath Innovation Launches Generation II Smart Blister Packaging Solution with Wellness Pharmacy's Critical Care Program

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - CuePath Innovation, a provider of medication adherence solutions for the home healthcare market, announced today that it launched its second-generation suite of medication adherence monitoring products for remote patient care. The release coincides with the company's critical care initiative with Wellness Pharmacy Group, to provide medication monitoring and adherence support for patients with complex regimens. The program's goal is to ensure optimal medication adherence for these patients with complex medical conditions, that includes renal and transplant patients.

CuePath Innovation logo (CNW Group/CuePath Innovation)

In the U.S. medication adherence packaging market, blister cards represent the dominant format, with 41.6% of the market. Blister cards have more than double the market share of the other formats. The U.S. blister card packaging market is growing at 7.15% per year, according to Daedal Research (The U.S. Medication Adherence Packaging Market, July 2020). CuePath's CueSticker™ product is applied to a blister card during the pharmacy's medication dispensing process to enable real-time adherence monitoring and collection of insightful patient data. It is compatible with the popular brands of multi-dose blister cards, from manufactures including Jones Healthcare and Dispill.

CuePath's Generation II CueStickers include several improvements, including integration of an IoT device into the CueSticker, integrated diagnostic, improved durability, and improved sensor accuracy.

CuePath's medication monitoring system enables Wellness Pharmacies to identify the critical care patients that have missed scheduled doses of medication and need timely support. CuePath's medication adherence monitoring is a virtual service that provides pharmacists and healthcare professionals with unique insights into patients' medication-taking trends.

Zahid Merali, principal at Wellness Pharmacy Group stated, "CuePath's Generation II CueSticker™ was simple and easy for us to integrate into the dispensing process for our complex care patients." Merali continued, "It provides our customers with a better experience because they really feel like we are looking after them, that our service helps them to feel more in control of their treatment or recovery experience."

"We are proud to team with the Wellness Pharmacy Group for this program," said Ken Piaggio, CuePath CEO. "As we have heard from their pharmacists, the CuePath product allows the pharmacy greater insight into which vulnerable patients may require extra care and attention to ensure they are taking their medications as prescribed. We provide insights that inform the pharmacist or home care provider wishing to respond a patient's unique needs," Piaggio continued.

About Wellness Pharmacy Group
Wellness Pharmacy Group is a privately owned, independent business consisting of 12 well-established pharmacies in the Metro Vancouver. It has grown from modest foundations into an operation that employs more than 100 people and continues to grow steadily. This growth is attributed to unwavering dedication to exceeding the needs of our community. Wellness prides itself on our commitment to quality patient care, fiscal responsibility, and progressive vision and growth.
https://www.wellpharmacy.com

About CuePath
CuePath Innovation is a Canadian digital health company with a mission to improve the quality of life and standard of care for people with multiple medications being cared for at home. We provide peace of mind to caregivers and families through better short-term medication management and identify trends that encourage earlier intervention from care providers and pharmacists. Our CueCare™ medication adherence solution is available through select home care agencies and pharmacies around North America. For more information, inquire at info@cuepath.com.
www.cuepath.com

