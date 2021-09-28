U.S. markets closed

Cufflinks Market To Witness 5.93% CAGR due to the Growth of Online Retailing | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cufflinks market is set to grow by USD 1.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cufflinks Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Cufflinks Market Analytical Insights

Cufflinks Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

5.40%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 5.93 %

Incremental Growth

USD 1.35 Billion

Segments covered:

Product; Distribution Channel; Geography

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By Region

The cufflinks market will be driven by the growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers globally, the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions, and the rise in demand for French cuff shirts. However, the increase in the presence of local and unorganized vendors will hamper the market growth

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cufflinks market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44154

Cufflinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cufflinks Market size

  • Cufflinks Market trends

  • Cufflinks Market industry analysis

The cufflinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cufflinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Menswear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Non-store and Online Menswear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence

Download Cufflinks Market to uncover report coverage

Cufflinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cufflinks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cufflinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cufflinks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cufflinks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Armenta Collection

  • Burberry Group Plc

  • Cartier International AG

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Dolce & Gabbana Srl

  • Giorgio Armani Spa

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • Mont Blanc Group AB

  • Paul Smith Ltd.

  • Tiffany & Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cufflinks-market-to-witness-5-93-cagr-due-to-the-growth-of-online-retailing--covid-19-impact-analysis--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301384823.html

SOURCE Technavio

