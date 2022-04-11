U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -27.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,447.00
    -166.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,227.75
    -99.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.00
    -12.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.15
    -2.11 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9930
    +0.6730 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,284.85
    -399.52 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.42
    -33.18 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.67
    -194.13 (-0.72%)
     

CUHK researchers discover distinct gut microbial signatures for prediction, diagnosis and treatment of long COVID

·4 min read

HONG KONG, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical researchers from The Chinese University of Hong Kong's (CUHK) Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) have identified for the first time distinct gut microbiome profiles associated with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, more commonly known as "long COVID". These distinct gut microbial signatures can be used to predict the risk of developing long COVID and diagnose long COVID in patients with persistent symptoms after the acute infection. This is the world's first study to demonstrate the gut microbiota as a key determinant of long COVID. Study results have been published in the international journal Gut.

(PRNewsfoto/The Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong)
(PRNewsfoto/The Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong)

In a pilot study, the team has also shown that a novel gut microbiome immunity formula (SIM01) developed by CUHK can prevent the development of long COVID. CU Medicine is now conducting a randomised clinical trial using the SIM01 formula to modulate patients' gut microbiota to prevent and treat long COVID.

For the first time, clinical researchers from CU Medicine have identified distinct gut microbiome profiles associated with long COVID. These distinct gut microbial signatures can be used to predict the risk of developing long COVID and diagnose long COVID in patients with persistent symptoms after the acute infection. (From left) Professor Siew NG, Associate Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research; Professor Francis CHAN, Dean of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota
For the first time, clinical researchers from CU Medicine have identified distinct gut microbiome profiles associated with long COVID. These distinct gut microbial signatures can be used to predict the risk of developing long COVID and diagnose long COVID in patients with persistent symptoms after the acute infection. (From left) Professor Siew NG, Associate Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research; Professor Francis CHAN, Dean of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota

What is "long COVID"?

Long COVID is defined as the presence of persistent symptoms, such as fatigue, poor memory, difficulty in sleeping or breathing and hair loss, for four weeks or more after clearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to a study by CU Medicine, about 80% of patients had long COVID six months after recovering from COVID-19.

Patients with long COVID have distinct gut microbiome composition

Diagnosis of long COVID is often delayed because symptoms are non-specific and there is no specific test to explain long COVID symptoms. The development of non-invasive, microbiome-based profiling will be a useful tool for timely detection of long COVID.

Based on metagenomics analysis of serial stool samples of over 100 patients, the team identified distinct gut microbiome profile for long COVID. It was found that different subtypes of long COVID had specific patterns of gut microbiome profile. For example, a lack of the "friendly" immunity-boosting bacteria is strongly associated with persistent respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, whereas an abundance of certain pathogens is linked to fatigue and neuropsychiatric symptoms including difficulty in sleeping, poor memory and loss of taste. By using a machine-learning model with over 1,200 clinical samples, the team can accurately predict and detect long COVID-associated microbiome with over 90% sensitivity and specificity.

Detecting distinct gut microbiome profile associated with long COVID has three major clinical applications, namely, a prediction tool for long COVID with 90% of accuracy; as a diagnostic tool for suspected long COVID with both sensitivity and specificity about 90%; and as a treatment guide for long COVID.

The gut microbiome test for long COVID is an innovative technology of the Microbiota I-Center (MagIC) funded by InnoHK, an initiative of the HKSAR Government's Innovation and Technology Commission. CUHK Medical Centre will be the first in Hong Kong to provide this innovative test.

Over 90% of patients who received SIM01 did not develop long COVID

Treating long COVID is challenging given that, until recently, there has been no definitive clinical test for diagnosis, and there is no standard treatment yet. A recent pilot study conducted by the research team showed that in patients who received CUHK's microbiome immunity formula SIM01 for four weeks, over 90% of them did not develop long COVID up to a year of follow-up.

Professor Francis KL CHAN, Dean of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research at CU Medicine, remarked, "Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, more than 500 million people worldwide have been infected. Our results showed that almost 80% of our local patients suffer from long COVID. Our discovery not only for the first time offers a scientific explanation for long COVID, but also provides an effective tool for prediction, diagnosis and treatment of this global health problem."

Professor Siew Chien NG, Associate Director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research at CU Medicine, added, "Our study showed that microbiome-based profiling is potentially useful for risk assessment, timely diagnosis and targeted treatment of long COVID. These new findings also indicate that in addition to hastening recovery from acute COVID-19 infection, a microbiome immunity formula (SIM01) is potentially effective in preventing long COVID."

CU Medicine conducts a large-scale study to evaluate the effectiveness of SIM01 for long COVID

CU Medicine has started a large-scale randomised clinical trial to study the efficacy of SIM01 in preventing and treating long COVID. Professor Martin Chi Sang WONG, Professor from The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at CU Medicine, said, "We are currently recruiting recovered COVID-19 patients who have persistent symptoms into a clinical trial that aims to reduce long COVID by modulating their gut microbiota." This study is supported by the Health and Medical Research Fund of the HKSAR Government's Food and Health Bureau.

For those who are interested, please register at https://bit.ly/3r5KEgK or send a WhatsApp message "To join the RECOVERY study" to +852 5641 7082.

SOURCE The Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Recommended Stories

  • Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Indian e-wallet provider MobiKwik yanks crypto support

    Indian e-wallet service provider MobiKwik withdrew support for crypto exchanges from April 1, local media report. See related article: Coinbase’s India launch hits road bump Fast facts MobiKwik’s withdrawal comes as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) distanced itself from offering a payments gateway to Coinbase. NPCI developed and operates India’s ubiquitous Unified Payments […]

  • European Union to Boost Natural Gas Cooperation With Egypt

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt and the European Union will enhance cooperation in energy, the Egyptian cabinet said after a meeting between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, in Cairo.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyC

  • Singapore’s Coda Nears Funding at $2.5 Billion Value, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Singaporean firm Coda Payments Pte is nearing a deal to raise private funds at about a $2.5 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as C

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • Signs You Have COVID, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    CNN's resident brain surgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta is warning about the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, and how fast it is spreading. "According to the latest figures from the CDC, [BA.2] now makes up about 11.6% of Covid cases in the US; the week before, 6.6%. BA.2 is the dominant variant in Denmark, the United Kingdom, India, South Africa and more than a dozen other countries. According to the World Health Organization, studies estimate it is 30% more contagious than the original Omicron (BA.1)." Here are

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • This Popular Food May Be the Reason You're Always Tired, New Study Suggests

    If you've been feeling especially tired recently, there are a wide range of possible reasons. Sure, you could be not getting enough high-quality sleep, but there are plenty of other potential culprits. For instance, you could be dealing with psychological issues, hormonal issues, and/or your diet could be playing a role, among other possible reasons.Now, a new study finds that eating processed meat is linked with mental and physical fatigue.In the study, published in the journal Nutrients, resea

  • Jessica Simpson Shared a Bikini Photo to Celebrate Losing 100 Pounds

    Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds by doing Harley Pasternak's Body Reset Diet. Follow her 5 simple changes like working out 3 days a week and walking more.

  • Never Do This After Age 60, Experts Warn

    Living a full, healthy, and life as you get older means focusing on the quality of the years as well as the quantity. "Your gender, genetics and psychological differences are all at play when it comes to aging," says family medicine practitioner Donald Ford, MD, MBA. Here are five things you shouldn't do after 60—doctor's orders. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Don't Stop Working Out Exercise is incredibly import

  • Opinion: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end? History and biology help provide the answer.

    Emergency room doctor: Let's stop letting social media companies monetize our differences. Let us study this fascinating, new phenomenon.

  • The #1 Best Oatmeal to Manage Blood Sugar, Says Dietitian

    The body is constantly performing functions to keep us healthy without us even noticing. For example, every time you eat food, your body breaks the food down into nutrients. When your body breaks down carbohydrates, it turns them into glucose.This is a good and necessary function, but unfortunately, if too much sugar is consumed at once, it can cause a spike in blood sugar. And for those who are diabetic or pre-diabetic, this is especially problematic because their bodies can't use the glucose p

  • This Popular Fruit Contains the Most Pesticides, New Report Says

    If you're a big fan of strawberries, you're going to want to keep reading.It's widely known now that many conventional types of produce contain pesticides— but it's best to buy organic if you can to steer clear of non-organic produce that's part of the "dirty dozen."The dirty dozen is a ranking of the fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticide residue. It classifies favorites like strawberries, spinach, kale, apples, grapes, cherries, peaches, and tomatoes as having a high level of pe

  • The #1 Cause of Obesity, Says Science

    Obesity is the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. and linked to life-threatening conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. "Americans are gaining weight, and obesity has become a national health threat. We can't place the problem purely on self-control. Why has obesity become such a weighty issue?" says J. Michael Gonzalez-Campoy, MD, PhD, FACE. Here are the main causes of obesity, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others

  • What Happens When COVID Becomes Endemic?

    For months, some American and European leaders have foretold that the coronavirus pandemic would soon become endemic. COVID-19 would resolve into a disease that we learn to live with. According to several governors, it nearly has. But we are still in the acute phase of the pandemic, and what endemic COVID-19 might look like remains a mystery. Endemic diseases can take many forms, and we do not know yet where this disease will fall among them. At its most basic, an endemic disease is one with a c

  • With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

    It was the peak of this year’s omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. Regular patient beds were full. When she saw the dent, Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army team, knew the nurse had done her job.

  • The Queen was left ‘very tired and exhausted’ during her bout of Covid

    ‘It was obviously a very frightening experience to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?’2, the monarch said to staff of the Royal London Hospital

  • Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

    Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who also was in recovery from heroin use. “It becomes so absurd and the stigma against methadone especially is so strong,” she said, noting that other people in recovery have had it worse.

  • ‘A life-threatening brain haemorrhage inspired me to start a business’

    Charlie Wells was a high-flying executive at just 29 ‘living the dream’. Then a life-threatening brain haemorrhage changed everything.

  • NYC mayor Eric Adams is latest attendee of Washington dinner to test positive for Covid-19

    Mayor Adams held series of events and meetings within last week to mark first 100 days in office