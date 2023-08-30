Culdesac man pleads not guilty to attempted murder; mediation being pursued

Aug. 30—A Culdesac man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but a trial date wasn't set as attorneys seek mediation to avoid a trial.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, was charged with first-degree attempted murder July 21 after allegedly attempting to run over his roommate with his car three times.

Grimm was arraigned Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, appearing with his public defender, Lawrence Moran. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday, which was accepted by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, and the arraignment was scheduled.

Second District Judge Mark Monson read Grimm his rights and he was told the maximum sentence was 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine, after Moran pointed out an error when Grimm was initially told the maximum penalty was 30 years. Moran asked Grimm how he pleaded and Grimm replied "not guilty."

Moran then told Monson that he was going to attempt a mediation with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office to resolve the case without a trial. Mediation is when a judge not involved with the case meets with attorneys as well as the defendant and victims to negotiate a resolution to the case, including a plea agreement.

Moran requested a status conference hearing in six weeks on Oct. 11. Monson agreed but also told Moran that he was going to schedule a trial date at the Oct. 11 hearing to ensure that Grimm's right to a speedy trial wasn't violated. Defendants must have a trial within six months of their arraignment unless they chose to waive that right.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith didn't object to Monson's decision or Moran's request.

Grimm also had a competency evaluation Aug. 18, which determined that he was fit for trial.

