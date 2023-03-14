Culinary Tourism Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2,114 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.44%

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global culinary tourism market size reached US$ 805.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,114.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.44% during 2022-2028.

Culinary tourism, or food tourism, is a form of travel that involves visiting novel or tourist locations to explore the local culture through food and authentic dishes. It involves various activities, such as culinary trails, cooking classes, food festivals, guided food trips and farm weekends.

Culinary tourism emphasizes on providing an enhanced experience of dining and tasting novel foods, along with undertaking educational initiatives to enhance knowledge regarding the local cuisines. It also aids in increasing the demand for regional food and beverages, creating social and cultural awareness and intensifying the connection between people and food, thereby generating fond memories for the tourists.



Significant growth in the tourism and hospitality industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the proliferation of various social media platforms is providing a thrust to the market growth. Food and travel bloggers are increasingly participating in culinary tourism activities for unique experiences and creating more awareness among the masses regarding local cuisines.

Consumers prefer private, serene, and exotic locations with a prevalent food culture to get away from their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles and gain authentic experiences. In line with this, the availability of convenient and budget-friendly travelling and accommodation facilities is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of smartphone applications, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data solutions to monitor the preferences of the consumers and generate customized itineraries, are also favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of beneficial government policies promoting culinary tourism, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



