Culinary Tourism Market, Evolving Opportunities with Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC and Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Tourism Market is expected to grow by USD 31.42 billion at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The rising preference for culinary tourism is notably driving the culinary tourism market growth. The market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The culinary tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Culinary Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Culinary Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Culinary Tourism Market Analysis Report by Type (domestic and international) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts". Download Sample Report.

Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:

  • Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC-The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.

  • Butterfield & Robinson Inc.- The company offers private travel, scheduled trips, Biking, Walking, Hiking, and others.

  • Classic Journeys-The company offers domestic and international walking tours, culinary trips, multisport vacations, solo, and family

  • Gourmet On Tour Ltd.- The company offers food and wine lovers hands-on cooking courses, private wine tours, and culinary adventures.

  • Greaves Travel Ltd.- The company offers luxury India holidays and bespoke travel in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By

  • Type

  • Geography

Europe will account for 31% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the culinary tourism market in Europe would be aided by the rising number of culinary tourists visiting the continent and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.

The domestic segment will significantly increase its market share. In 2020, the domestic culinary tourism industry will control the global culinary tourism market. Due to consumer familiarity with domestic culinary tourism policies and regulations and the lower financial tax imposed compared to overseas culinary tourism, it will maintain its dominance during the projection period. Government laws that are simple and there aren't any problems with currency exchange drive the domestic market for culinary tourism. During the anticipated period, the market sector is anticipated to increase significantly.

Related Reports:

Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Foodservice Market by Foodservice System, Sector, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Culinary Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 31.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.45

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on type segments of market and recovery from pandemic

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

  • 10.4 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

  • 10.5 Classic Journeys

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culinary-tourism-market-evolving-opportunities-with-abercrombie--kent-usa-llc-and-butterfield--robinson-inc---technavio-301588324.html

SOURCE Technavio

