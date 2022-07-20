Culinary Tourism Market, Evolving Opportunities with Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC and Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Tourism Market is expected to grow by USD 31.42 billion at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The rising preference for culinary tourism is notably driving the culinary tourism market growth. The market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The culinary tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. among others.

Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC- The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.- The company offers private travel, scheduled trips, Biking, Walking, Hiking, and others.

Classic Journeys- The company offers domestic and international walking tours, culinary trips, multisport vacations, solo, and family

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.- The company offers food and wine lovers hands-on cooking courses, private wine tours, and culinary adventures.

Greaves Travel Ltd.- The company offers luxury India holidays and bespoke travel in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By

Type

Geography

Europe will account for 31% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the culinary tourism market in Europe would be aided by the rising number of culinary tourists visiting the continent and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report .

The domestic segment will significantly increase its market share. In 2020, the domestic culinary tourism industry will control the global culinary tourism market. Due to consumer familiarity with domestic culinary tourism policies and regulations and the lower financial tax imposed compared to overseas culinary tourism, it will maintain its dominance during the projection period. Government laws that are simple and there aren't any problems with currency exchange drive the domestic market for culinary tourism. During the anticipated period, the market sector is anticipated to increase significantly.

