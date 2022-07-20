Culinary Tourism Market, Evolving Opportunities with Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC and Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Tourism Market is expected to grow by USD 31.42 billion at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The rising preference for culinary tourism is notably driving the culinary tourism market growth. The market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The culinary tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Culinary Tourism Market Analysis Report by Type (domestic and international) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts". Download Sample Report.
Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC-The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.
Butterfield & Robinson Inc.- The company offers private travel, scheduled trips, Biking, Walking, Hiking, and others.
Classic Journeys-The company offers domestic and international walking tours, culinary trips, multisport vacations, solo, and family
Gourmet On Tour Ltd.- The company offers food and wine lovers hands-on cooking courses, private wine tours, and culinary adventures.
Greaves Travel Ltd.- The company offers luxury India holidays and bespoke travel in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By
Type
Geography
Europe will account for 31% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the culinary tourism market in Europe would be aided by the rising number of culinary tourists visiting the continent and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.
The domestic segment will significantly increase its market share. In 2020, the domestic culinary tourism industry will control the global culinary tourism market. Due to consumer familiarity with domestic culinary tourism policies and regulations and the lower financial tax imposed compared to overseas culinary tourism, it will maintain its dominance during the projection period. Government laws that are simple and there aren't any problems with currency exchange drive the domestic market for culinary tourism. During the anticipated period, the market sector is anticipated to increase significantly.
Related Reports:
Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Foodservice Market by Foodservice System, Sector, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Culinary Tourism Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 31.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.45
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on type segments of market and recovery from pandemic
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
10.4 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
10.5 Classic Journeys
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culinary-tourism-market-evolving-opportunities-with-abercrombie--kent-usa-llc-and-butterfield--robinson-inc---technavio-301588324.html
SOURCE Technavio