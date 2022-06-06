U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    +43.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,153.00
    +265.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,724.50
    +173.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.20
    +20.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.71
    +0.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6720
    -0.1880 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,404.71
    +1,727.69 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.59
    +105.64 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

culivate(MD) Capital Funds Announces Portfolio Company Embody, Inc.'s FDA 510(k) Clearance for TAPESTRY® RC Rotator Cuff Repair System

·4 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group's cultivate(MD) Capital Funds LP, funds that are focused on investments into early-stage healthcare companies with innovative technologies, announced today that one of their portfolio companies, Norfolk, VA based Embody, Inc. has received FDA 510(k) clearance for their Tapestry® RC System for Rotator Cuff Repair.

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Innovation Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Innovation Group)

The novel design of the TAPESTRY® RC System combines an arthroscopic introducer pre-loaded with the TAPESTRY® biointegrative collagen implant and the first fully bioabsorbable fixation anchors FDA cleared for use for fixation in both tendon and bone in an easy-to-use, pre-loaded anchor inserter.

Embody is a privately-held medical device company developing novel collagen-based technologies for sports medicine and soft tissue repair. They are redefining the future of rotator cuff repair by combining a biointegrative collagen implant with streamlined arthroscopic delivery and fully bioabsorbable anchor fixation.

In 2021, there were an estimated 670,000 rotator cuff repairs in the United States.1 The goal of rotator cuff surgery is to repair the damaged tendon and restore mobility for patients. However, failure can occur due to inadequate healing of the soft tissue, resulting in pain, loss of function and costly reoperations.

"We believe TAPESTRY® RC sets a new standard in arthroscopic rotator cuff surgery," said Jeff Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of Embody. "Building on the clinical utility of TAPESTRY®, now in a streamlined, all-in-one solution for arthroscopic rotator cuff surgery."

The novel design of the TAPESTRY® RC System combines an arthroscopic introducer pre-loaded with the TAPESTRY® biointegrative collagen implant and the first fully bioabsorbable fixation anchors FDA cleared for use for fixation in both tendon and bone in an easy-to-use, pre-loaded anchor inserter.

Genesis Innovation Group's Executive Director, R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA said, "Genesis Innovation Group and the cultivate(MD) venture capital fund have been proud to work alongside Jeff Conroy and his team at Embody since 2019 to develop what we believe to be an industry best deployment and fixation system with the TAPESTRY® RC System. We are excited about what this 510(k) Clearance represents for the future of Embody." 

Embody is planning to extend its current post market clinical studies in shoulder arthroplasty, foot and ankle, and gluteus medius repair to further include arthroscopic rotator cuff repair.

About Embody: Embody, the soft tissue healing company, is pioneering the next generation regenerative platform with novel collagen-based bio-fabrication techniques and products for the fast-growing sports medicine market. The global market for sports medicine products is expected to reach $11 billion by 2023. Embody's products focus on the most pressing patient needs: the repair of serious tendon and ligament injuries and are developed in close collaboration with some of the most advanced clinical thought leaders. Founded in 2014 and funded more than $22 million in DARPA & DOD funding, the company is developing unique biomaterials with an initial focus on orthopedic applications including foot & ankle, rotator cuff and knee ligament.

About cultivate(MD) Capital Funds

As a medical device venture capital fund, cultivate(MD) is dedicated to bringing emerging health care innovations to market, with a special focus on medical device and orthopedic technologies. cultivate(MD) is focused on investing in early stage healthcare companies with innovative technologies that have demonstrated evidence of effectiveness.  For more information, visit:  https://genesisinnovationgroup.com/

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any offering of securities.  There will not be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forwarding-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including the intended actions and performance objectives of the fund, its general partner, cultivate(MD), or any cultivate(MD) portfolio company referenced herein, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the general partner, or any cultivate(MD) fund or portfolio company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to future performance or such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof.  The fund, its general partner, and cultivate(MD) expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectation with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1.BIOMEDGPS 2022. SmartTRAK® Soft Tissue Augmentation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culivatemd-capital-funds-announces-portfolio-company-embody-incs-fda-510k-clearance-for-tapestry-rc-rotator-cuff-repair-system-301560691.html

SOURCE Genesis Innovation Group

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; tech, growth stocks rise

    Shares of the ride railing firm surged 50% to $2.77 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing as early as this week to allow the mobile app back on domestic app stores. Didi, which was hit by a data-related cybersecurity investigation days after its IPO in June 2021, approved delisting its American Depositary Shares last month. "It adds to the optimism that regulatory crackdowns are closer to the end of the tunnel," said Christopher Wong, a senior strategist at Maybank in Singapore, adding that it also fed into hopes about China's reopening and growth momentum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) gained widespread popularity for its part in the meme stock frenzy of 2021. Blockbusters have returned to the big screen, helping AMC bounce back from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.