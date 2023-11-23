Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s (NYSE:CFR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.92 on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Cullen/Frost Bankers' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 16.2% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 44% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.92 total annually to $3.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Cullen/Frost Bankers' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Cullen/Frost Bankers has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Cullen/Frost Bankers definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Cullen/Frost Bankers' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cullen/Frost Bankers that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

