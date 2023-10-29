Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.92 on the 15th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.1%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Cullen/Frost Bankers' payout ratio of 34% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 16.5%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.92 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Cullen/Frost Bankers has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Cullen/Frost Bankers' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Cullen/Frost Bankers' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Cullen/Frost Bankers is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cullen/Frost Bankers that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

