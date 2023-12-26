Culley's funeral home celebrating 120 years of service in Tallahassee

Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home has been in business for 120 years.

In their lowest moments, whether death came slow or in the blink of an eye, loved ones in mourning need a pillar. For 120 years, Culley’s MeadowWood Memorial Park and Funeral Homes has guided them in grieving, celebrating and honoring thousands who have passed.

Walking into the Timberlane Road location, there's an ease to the space. Plush, oversized seating sits in the main waiting area and throughout private rooms for families and friends. Common areas are purposely decorated in light, neutral colors and homey accents.

Over the years, Culley's hosted funeral services for dignitaries. Some include the late Gov. Lawton Chiles and Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first African American to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, and Major John Leroy Haynes, who received a Purple Heart and the Governor’s Medal of Merit in 2017 by then Gov. Rick Scott for serving in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine.

In 1903, the funeral home was founded by James Victor Culley, who took over Pope Furniture Company, where he was a casket maker and undertaker.

Co-managers of Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home, Fiona Nicholson and Freddie Adams, pose for a photo Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Location Manager Freddie Adams said the funeral home serves all walks of life.

"We serve a lot of everyday families that not all of Tallahassee knows," Adams said. "While those other people are very important, we try to make every family feel like their loved one is just as important as somebody who would land on the front page of the Democrat."

Flashback to the beginning

In 1909, the company introduced itself to Weekly True Democrat readers as the "only licensed embalmers in Tallahassee" who were ready to serve "day or night."

Culley's began as a single site in downtown Tallahassee near the public library. Until the 1930s, it was Tallahassee’s only funeral home and it eventually outgrew the original site. By 1970, Culley's relocated to its Riggins Road location.

In the late 1960s, Culleys purchased the 40-acre stretch of land on Timberlane Road that was being used as a horse farm. He wanted the land for a cemetery.

An advertisement in the Tallahassee Democrat from Culley's Funeral in 1909.

Culley's General Manager Fiona Nicholson said major renovations have taken place to update the interior buildings at both locations. More updates are underway at the Riggins Road location.

Since the mid-1970s, it's been part of Dignity Memorial, a corporate network of funeral homes and cemeteries throughout the country and Canada.

While Culley's may no longer be a family operated business, families ties still exist. Walter Culley, grandson to James Culley, handed the operational side of the business to Nicholson in 1999. He still makes frequent visits to the funeral home and maintains a monthly dinner with Nicholson.

"He's a wonderful man," Nicholson said. "The history and the stories that he can tell. I mean, what a wealth of experience."

During the funeral home's 115 anniversary five years ago, Walter Culley shared memories of his family's business.

“I’ve lived in this community all my life and my family has. We love it. We’ve been a part of it,” he said, in an article published September 2018 in the Tallahassee Democrat. “I’ve enjoyed the community.”

Walter Culley describing what Culley's Funeral Home has meant to him and his family on September 13, 2018 at the 115 year celebration.

Location Manager Freddie Adams said Walter Culley "very much cares about what happens here" and talked about how mourning families and visitors share stories of the founding family.

"So we meet with families often that come in and the first thing they say is we were friends with Mr. Culley or we were friends with the Culley family," Adams said. "So (Walter Culley) is very much still connected to the families that we serve, and they all talk about the level of excellence that he and his family always provided. So they come here expecting that same level of excellence that they've always received for the last 120 years."

