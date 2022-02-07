Cullinan Oncology to Present at SVB Leerink’s 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced that it will be participating in SVB Leerink’s 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually February 14-18, 2022.



Nadim Ahmed, Cullinan’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 17th at 8:40 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinanoncology.com/news-events/events. Following the conclusion of the live event, an archive will be available for 30 days.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan’s management should contact their SVB Leerink representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

