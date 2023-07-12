The cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is 30% off at Amazon from Prime Day

For a little summer self-care, we absolutely love the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask. With Amazon Prime Day deals winding down tonight, July 12, it's a great time to find great skincare deals, and the Laneige Lip Mask is nearly 30% off in select flavors right now.

From $16.80 at Amazon (Save $7.20)

The Laneige leave-on overnight lip mask soothes and moisturizes your lips for a lush, smooth feel. With this Amazon deal, you can save 30%. The mask contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, and our reviewer was impressed with how instantly the mask could hydrate her lips.

The Laneige lip mask comes in a 0.70-ounce jar with a doe-foot applicator to help you get every last bit of the product out of the jar when you reach the bottom. You can ditch dry lips this summer thanks to this cult-favorite beauty product! But move fast: With Prime Day approaching its end, we don't know how much longer this deal will last.

