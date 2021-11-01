CULT Food Science Appoints Pharmacologist Paul Burridge, PhD to Advisory Board

Dr. Burridge to apply his expertise toward developing new tools to

reprogram, culture, and differentiate induced pluripotent stem cells,

to accelerate CULT's IP development and investment initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company"), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Burridge of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine to its Advisory Board. Dr. Burridge is the principal of the Burridge Lab at Northwestern University, which is currently researching the use of induced pluripotent stem cells ("iPSC") for cultivated meat, among other high-profile iPSC-focused projects.

Dr. Burridge and, by extension, the Burridge Lab work in the field of pharmacogenomics (precision medicine), cardio-oncology, cardiovascular disease modeling, regenerative medicine, cancer and cultivated meat, using human iPSCs ("hiPSC") as its model. The Burridge Lab specializes in large-scale hiPSC projects that require reprogramming, sequencing, editing, differentiating and phenotyping of hundreds of iPSC lines.1

Dr. Burridge and the Burridge Lab are responsible for several firsts including but not limited to:

the first directed cardiac differentiation protocol (Burridge et al., 2006);

the first non-integrating reprogramming of blood to iPSC (Burridge et al., 2011);

the first chemically defined differentiation protocol (Burridge et al., 2014);

the first demonstration that doxorubicin-induced cardiotoxicity is a genomic disease (Burridge et al., 2016); and

most recently, the first cost-effective method of culturing iPSC (Kuo et al., 2020).2

Management Commentary

"We are tremendously excited for Dr. Burridge's appointment to CULT's Advisory Board and reiterate our admiration for his past achievements and ongoing research projects. Dr. Burridge is a thought leader in exploring the applications of iPSC-derived cells for cultivated meat. Therefore, his experience with pharmacogenomics and large-scale projects will be of great assistance to CULT's mission to advance the future of food," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

"I'm very excited to be joining CULT Food Science to help advance their mission of accelerating the adoption of cell-based foods globally. This is an area of enormous scientific innovation and I look forward to helping validate future portfolio companies who are developing novel IP and technology," added Dr. Paul Burridge.

Corporate Update

The Company announces that it has engaged Israel-based Dolos Consulting Ltd. ("Dolos"), an arm's length party to the Company, to provide digital marketing services comprised of the following (collectively, the "Services") for a period of six (6) months: developing and implementing a social media communication program; periodic campaign and competitor results reporting; and such other services as may be agreed to in writing, from time to time. The Company has agreed to pay to Dolos a monthly cash fee of US$36,500 for the Services, which shall commence on the date of payment and end on May 5, 2022. The compensation for Services does not include options to purchase securities of the Company.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Dorian Banks"

Dorian Banks, CEO

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

Endnotes:

1. "Faculty Profiles", Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine, https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/faculty-profiles/az/profile.html?xid=32270, Web, 30 October 2021. 2. "Paul Burridge Lab", Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine, https://labs.feinberg.northwestern.edu/burridge/index.html, Web, 30 October 2021.

