CULT Food Science Closes Acquisition of Food Revolution Media

The Acquisition of FRM is Expected to Accelerate the Company's Mission of a Complete Cellular Agriculture Ecosystem

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, announces the closing of its acquisition of Food Revolution Media Inc. ("FRM") that was previously announced on July 22, 2022.

CULT Food Science Corp. (CSE: CULT, OTC: CULTF, FRA: LN0) (CNW Group/CULT Food Science Corp.)

Both parties have executed a definitive agreement and completed a share-based transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which CULT acquired 100% of FRM's issued and outstanding shares in exchange for the minimum amount of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company. An additional 15,000,000 common shares of the Company can be earned by the sellers of FRM through the achievement of certain quantitative milestones.

FRM is a leading content company focused on alternative proteins and cellular agriculture. With a global community of founders, scientists, thought leaders, venture capital funds, and angel investors, Food Revolution Media is a powerful platform that encompasses the future of food. Through this reach, Food Revolution Media is on the leading edge of seeing emerging trends, themes and innovation in food technology and cellular agriculture.

CULT management believes this will lead to an accumulating advantage for the company of proprietary deal flow, potential partnerships and co-investors. As CULT begins to move towards rapid commercialization and partnerships with portfolio companies to advance consumer adoption, as well as their Center of Excellence with global cellular agriculture leader New Harvest, the company believes it is of critical importance to leverage media to continue to be a first mover and maximize value as a public company.

The Transaction is being completed pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with applicable securities legislation. It remains subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The Transaction is an arm's-length transaction and does not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Management Commentary

"We have always believed deeply that media is a critical part of the cellular agriculture movement. In order to shift consumer behaviour, we need to build cultural awareness around the power of cell-based foods and the scientific breakthroughs happening within our field. Having the ability to leverage a global audience through FRM will give us numerous advantages to continue to be on the leading edge of cellular agriculture and bring value to our portfolio companies, partnerships and scientific innovation," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

