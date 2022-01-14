CULT Food Science to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 17, 2022

Cellular Agriculture Platform Offers Investors Democratized Access to Portfolio Companies that are Advancing the Development of Novel Technologies to Provide a Sustainable, Environmental and Ethical Solution to the Global Factory Farming and Aquaculture Crises

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading on Monday, January 17, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "CULT". To coincide with its listing on the CSE, CULT has recently updated its website with new information about the Company and its investee businesses, including but not limited to a current investor presentation, which can all be viewed at https://www.cultfoodscience.com/.

Additionally, with the listing on the CSE complete, the Company will be pursuing options for increased liquidity for its shareholders in Europe and the United States. CULT also intends to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transaction costs for participating brokerages firms.

Management Commentary

"The listing of CULT's common shares on the CSE is a great milestone for the Company and our shareholders. As a public issuer, CULT stands to offer investors a democratized opportunity that is the first of its kind on the capital markets, which is to participate in the important, rapidly growing, and global cellular agriculture space that is expected to materially reduce the large and negative impact that the global food supply chain currently makes on the planet every day," said Dorian Banks, CEO of CULT. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company's senior management team, I would also like to thank our employees, portfolio companies and other stakeholders for all of their support along the way. Our team will keep working to grow CULT's current portfolio of 13 companies, to add more of the world's leading cellular agriculture technologies and intellectual property to each shareholders' basket of opportunities," added Mr. Banks.

Service Provider Engagement

The Company has engaged Media Nation Corp. ("MN") of Toronto, Ontario for premium capital markets advertising and other related services (the "MN Services") to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community. The term of the engagement is for a period of 75 days (the "Term"), subject to the terms of the service agreement (the "MN Agreement") executed between the Company and MN. Pursuant to the terms of the MN Agreement, MN will be paid an aggregate, up-front, cash amount of $100,000 (plus applicable taxes) for the MN Services to be provided over the Term. The Company and MN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and MN will not receive shares or options as compensation. MN business address is located at 302-370 King St W Toronto, ON, M5V 1J9 Canada, email is steve@medianation.ca and telephone number is (416) 367-7311.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

