CULTA Announces New COO and More Promotions to Continue Company Growth

·3 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, Maryland's craft producer of top shelf cannabis and extracts, today announced its new COO and organizational promotions that reflect its tremendous company growth. The company continues to provide opportunities for leadership and non-leadership roles as it focuses on maintaining brand momentum in the Maryland market.

Jon Lassiter joined CULTA in 2020 as vice president of retail sales and is now the Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is one of several key leadership and management positions announced by CULTA to continue company growth.
Jon Lassiter joined CULTA in 2020 as vice president of retail sales and is now the Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is one of several key leadership and management positions announced by CULTA to continue company growth.

In 2021, CULTA added more than 50 new jobs to its roster. In 2022, the company plans to leverage that growth by strategically placing employees into roles that best position CULTA for long-term success.

"Our rapid growth is the direct result of our unique position as a trusted leader in the Maryland medical cannabis space, and this growth wouldn't be possible without our smart, passionate, and hard-working team," said Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Over the past year, we have invested heavily in our staff and I'm proud to say that we will continue to do so in 2022, starting with the promotion of Jonathan Lassiter to Chief Operating Officer (COO)."

Lassiter joined CULTA in 2020 as vice president of sales for its retail channel. In his previous role, he was responsible for growing direct-to-consumer sales and scaling operations at CULTA's flagship dispensary in Baltimore. In his new role, he is tasked with day-to-day operational functions as well as annual operational planning across CULTA, including the cultivation and extraction facilities in Cambridge, MD.

"I'm excited to step into a new role at CULTA to drive operational efficiencies and support our growth plan," said Jonathan Lassiter, CULTA's new COO. "I will be laser-focused on creating synergies across our internal teams to ensure we are streamlining operations, optimizing biomass output and improving quality control."

In addition to Mr. Lassiter's promotion, other key leadership promotions and role changes within the company are as follows: VP Risk Management and Facilities James Pilchard, Director of Science Michelle Sprawls, Director of Procurement Arthur Hapner, Director of Cultivation Tom Moylan, and Brandon Dowling, whose role will be specialized to focus on outdoor post-harvest and indoor trim.

Additional management promotions include: Senior Manager of Lab Eric Berg, Senior Manager Finished Product Ryan Sprawls, Outdoor Cultivation Manager Santiago Rodriguez, and Indoor Cultivation Manager Alexander Hoffman.

This year, CULTA plans to add 30 more employees across its farm in Cambridge, retail dispensary in Baltimore, and headquarters in Bethesda. All job vacancies can be viewed on their careers site at www.Culta.io/Careers. At this time, CULTA plans on recruiting employees through their in-house Human Resources team.

ABOUT CULTA
Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io.

MEDIA CONTACT
Renier Fee
Renier.Fee@Culta.io
www.Culta.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culta-announces-new-coo-and-more-promotions-to-continue-company-growth-301482095.html

SOURCE Culta LLC

