culthread introduces two new ethically made vegan bags

·2 min read

Give the gift of sustainability this holiday season with culthread's new vegan leather bags, Bosworth and Ledbury.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- culthread, the ethical, vegan lifestyle brand, extends its offering this season with two stylish new bag additions. Founded by Rina Einy in 2018 as a response to being unable to find high quality vegan, ethically-made outerwear and bags, culthread promises to offer full transparency to its customers. culthread actively demonstrates how a fashion brand can make beautiful items whilst preserving the planet and all its inhabitants.

Bosworth (left) &amp; Ledbury (right) (PRNewsfoto/culthread)
Bosworth (left) & Ledbury (right) (PRNewsfoto/culthread)

'Wear the love' is culthread's motto.

Made from recycled and deadstock materials and ethically hand-made in culthread's own atelier, Bosworth and Ledbury provide stylish and practical solutions for the most sustainably minded.

Bosworth (£199) is made with the softest recycled vegan leather. It is supple yet strong, and perfect as a work bag, gym bag, baby bag, travel bag or overnight bag. Lined in olive recycled fabric, Bosworth comes equipped with everything needed to organise and secure each essential: a water bottle pouch, large laptop flap, special phone pocket, inside zipped pocket for valuables, a secure chunky double zip closure and a wide fleece base. Light and very comfortable to carry with its fleece handles, Bosworth is the perfect multiple use bag for every single day.

Ledbury, culthread's first recycled vegan leather backpack, reinvents this classic style as a refined, elegant 'power' bag capable of carrying every essential, including a lap-top.

Ledbury (£239) combines style with practicality; the sleek slimline profile has an inner flap designed to fit a laptop of any size. Ledbury has an inside zipped pocket and a phone pocket, and is secured via a chunky recycled double outer zip. The cushioned adjustable shoulder straps are finished with a brown Pinatex trim - the luxurious vegan material made from pineapples. There is also a strap at the top for carrying by hand or hanging up, especially useful when travelling.

As with all culthread products, Bosworth and Ledbury are insulated with up to ten re-cycled plastic bottles.

All culthread products are packaged inside a unique 'deadstock' laundry bag with logo and handle which are intended to be repurposed.

Notes to editors

Good on You rated culthread 'Great', their highest mark, in 2021

culthread has a 4.9 star rating on Trust Pilot

culthread offers FREE Worldwide shipping

https://www.culthread.com/
https://www.instagram.com/culthread/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941477/culthread_Bosworth_Ledbury.jpg

For more information contact sarah@culthread.com

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/culthread-introduces-two-new-ethically-made-vegan-bags-301673305.html

