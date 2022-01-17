U.S. markets closed

Cultivation Moves Newly Updated Digital Marketing Platform into Alpha Launch - 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur Develops Automated and Artificially Intelligent Software to Help Businesses Achieve Marketing Success

·3 min read

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivation (https://heycultivation.com/) announced its alpha launch with a limited-time opportunity for business owners to join the exclusive waiting list for access to the software platform. Developed by MARsum "Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencer," Nathan Smith, Cultivation is a boutique agency that leverages the latest approaches in social media, SMS, digital billboards, film, video, radio, and other advertising strategies to uniquely highlight its clients' products, while also providing a service provider marketplace so other advertising professionals can offer their skills. Cultivation uses a series of AI features, proprietary data-analyzing algorithms, and strategic partnerships (e.g. Blip) to help generate targeted solutions for entrepreneurs – including in-depth design, branding, and automated/artificially intelligent marketing analysis.

"Over 90% of business and product searches are digital," said Cultivation CEO and founder, Nathan Smith. "And sometimes all it takes is the right design, marketing, or branding strategy to hone that competitive edge. Businesses can thrive in any terrain, but branding holds premiere status as the most crucial tool for businesses to attract and build customer loyalty. That's why we're excited to unveil our newest automated platform, with plans to integrate AI-powered software, conversational and programmatic advertising, robot and drone advertising, and much more as part of the future advertising tools available to our clients."

Cultivation: A Marketing Nexus for Global Branding
Cultivation creates an intersection where technology, creativity, design, and branding meet for explosive marketing strategies that quickly go viral and get noticed. With efficient, cost-effective software that specializes in collecting, analyzing, optimizing, and even foreseeing data patterns across multiple web and social media platforms, Cultivation has already produced successful campaigns for 35 businesses and launched engaging, highly visible strategies for over 20 products/services – including 300+ successful campaigns in five geographical regions.

The Cultivation alpha-launch platform provides clients with options for:

  • Overall brand design with billboard advertising, web design/development, and mobile apps.

  • Commercial film and video, radio advertising, commercial photography, animation/visual art, and more.

  • Building connections with other marketing service providers who reach audiences using visual psychology, positioning, time, date, interests, behaviors, location, and other key metrics.

  • Detailed ongoing analysis, providing up-to-the-minute information on what campaign elements work, what does not, and what can be improved.

"Automation improves efficiency, scalability, outreach, and revenue for everyone involved," said Nathan Smith. "And the integration of blockchain technology, whether permissioned or permission-less, will also serve to be useful to the management of key advertising metrics and data. Our tech represents a multipronged approach because hitting every avenue of marketing, design, and advertising is our ultimate goal."

Download Cultivation's free e-book "Imperative Branding Essentials" for tips and ideas. And for the latest platform features and benefits, and waitlist information, follow Cultivation on social media: @heycultivation on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook.

About Cultivation
Founded by digital design and brand specialist Nathan Smith, Cultivation is a different kind of digital marketing agency. Representing an automated AI-software and freelancer marketplace – Cultivation serves as a one-stop-shop for any entrepreneur or business eager to improve their brand presence, increase worldwide traffic and revenue, and analyze insights across an ocean of collected data. Cultivation's software takes the stress and burden off business teams by automating tasks, content creation, and campaigns across many social media platforms, search engines, and advertising mediums – including billboard, SMS and/or radio campaigns.

Learn how the power of AI and smart software can transform your marketing at: www.heycultivation.com.

Media Contact:
Nathan Smith, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
914-426-9211
327478@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultivation-moves-newly-updated-digital-marketing-platform-into-alpha-launch---23-year-old-entrepreneur-develops-automated-and-artificially-intelligent-software-to-help-businesses-achieve-marketing-success-301461990.html

SOURCE Cultivation

