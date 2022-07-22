New cultural and creativity centre to benefit the performing and visual arts in Northeastern Nova Scotia

GUYSBOROUGH, NS, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, and Emmy Alcorn, Artistic Director of Mulgrave Road Theatre, announced over $2.6 million in federal funding for the construction of the new RoadHouse Creative Centre, a facility for local and regional artists in Northeastern Nova Scotia.

"The performing and visual arts sector has a long history in Canada, helping to define and preserve our cultural identity. By making use of digital and sustainable technologies, this creativity centre will support theatre artists, musicians, visual artists and many others for many years to come - creating lasting benefits for Guysborough and Northeastern Nova Scotia," said Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"For more than 45 years, Mulgrave Road Theatre has been thrilling audiences, bringing new Canadian works to life, and offering programs to inspire the next generation of writers and performers. Our government is proud to support the expanded RoadHouse Community Creative Hub, which will have a great impact on Nova Scotia's vibrant arts community," said the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

"We're so grateful to the government of Canada for this tremendous contribution, one that allows us to be not only cultural leaders but also environmental leaders, and moves us beyond a dream toward making our vision a reality," said Emmy Alcorn, Artistic Director of Mulgrave Road Theatre.

Based in Guysborough, Mulgrave Road Theatre (MRT) is a well-recognized cultural organization that engages its community, supports artistic and cultural collaborations, and creates new theatre works reflective of life in Atlantic Canada. Once completed, the new RoadHouse facility will house a 2,500 square foot transformable creation and performance space with automatic retractable seating for 90 to 100 audience members. An additional 5,500 square feet of space will be dedicated to housing a multi-purpose lobby and meeting space, dressing rooms, storage space, restrooms, workshop facilities, as well as a light and sound booth and interior and exterior community gathering spaces.

Adapted from the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building, the RoadHouse Creativity Centre is designed to meet the requirements of the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building Standard – Design Version 2. The new facility will incorporate passive ventilation systems, a roof-mounted solar photovoltaic energy system, passive solar design, and efficient lighting and plumbing fixtures. It will be a cultural and creative hub for Northeastern Nova Scotians to come together to practice, explore and enjoy the performing and visual arts.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.6 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021. A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

