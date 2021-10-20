U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Cultural Tourism Market: Global Domestic and International Outlook to 2025

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cultural tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.77 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period. The report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing affordability and increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles.

The cultural tourism market analysis includes type and category segments and geographic landscape.

The cultural tourism market is segmented as below:
By Type

  • Domestic cultural tourism

  • International cultural tourism

By Category

  • Cultural eco-tourism

  • Indigenous cultural tourism

  • Socio-cultural tourism

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • North America

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the growing contribution toward GDP and employment as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.

The report on cultural tourism market covers the following areas:

  • Cultural tourism market sizing

  • Cultural tourism market forecast

  • Cultural tourism market industry analysis

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cultural tourism market: ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing contribution toward GDP and employment.`

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing affordability.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Category

  • Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ACE Cultural Tours

  • Classic Journeys

  • Envoy Tours

  • Exodus Travels Ltd.

  • Indigenous Tourism BC

  • Kudu Travel Ltd.

  • Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

  • Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.

  • Odyssey World

  • Responsible Travel

  • Splitrock Environmental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax85jb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


