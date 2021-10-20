Cultural Tourism Market: Global Domestic and International Outlook to 2025
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cultural tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.77 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period. The report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing affordability and increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles.
The cultural tourism market analysis includes type and category segments and geographic landscape.
The cultural tourism market is segmented as below:
By Type
Domestic cultural tourism
International cultural tourism
By Category
Cultural eco-tourism
Indigenous cultural tourism
Socio-cultural tourism
By Geographical Landscape
Europe
APAC
North America
MEA
South America
This study identifies the growing contribution toward GDP and employment as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.
The report on cultural tourism market covers the following areas:
Cultural tourism market sizing
Cultural tourism market forecast
Cultural tourism market industry analysis
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cultural tourism market: ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing contribution toward GDP and employment.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing affordability.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Category
Market segments
Comparison by Category
Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Category
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
ACE Cultural Tours
Classic Journeys
Envoy Tours
Exodus Travels Ltd.
Indigenous Tourism BC
Kudu Travel Ltd.
Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.
Odyssey World
Responsible Travel
Splitrock Environmental
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax85jb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900