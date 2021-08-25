Cultural Tourism Market to Witness 37% of the Growth from Europe with Exodus Travels Ltd., Odyssey World, and Indigenous Tourism BC Emerging as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cultural tourism market is poised to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16.41% during the forecast period. The report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Attractive Opportunities with Cultural Tourism Market by Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report identifies growing affordability, increasing preference of consumers for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles, and surging contribution toward GDP and employment are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high impact of terrorism, threat from natural disasters, and popularity of adventure tourism are few factors anticipated to impede the market's growth over the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), category (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Domestic cultural tourism was the largest revenue-generating type segment in 2020 and is likely to dominate the growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe with Italy and Germany being the key markets for cultural tourism in the region.

The cultural tourism market covers the following areas:

Cultural Tourism Market Sizing

Cultural Tourism Market Forecast

Cultural Tourism Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

ACE Cultural Tours

Classic Journeys

Envoy Tours

Exodus Travels Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Kudu Travel Ltd.

Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Splitrock Environmental

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

