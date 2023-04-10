Cultured Meat Market to Witness 23.2% CAGR by 2032 Driven by Consumer Shift Towards Sustainable and Ethical Food Choices | Exclusive Report by Market.us

Market.Us

According to Market.us, The growth of global meat consumption is fueled by urbanization & rising per capita income. Cultured meat is emerging as a healthier substitute of protein product that reduces dependence on animals. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the cultured meat market.

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global Cultured Meat Market was valued at USD 182 million. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% Between 2023 and 2032. It is expected to reach USD 1388 million by 2032. Globally, the rising technical developments in substitute proteins are driving the evolution toward ecological food systems globally. The meat alternative and substitute proteins are achieving global consideration with the rising requirement to overcome meat shortage against the environmental impact and rising population. The growing awareness of ecological sustainability and growing focus on securing meat supply are amongst the factors accountable for the growth of the cultured meat market globally.

Cultured Meat Market By Source

Key Takeaway:

By source, poultry held a dominating revenue share of more than 39.0% in 2022

By end-use, the burgers category had the highest revenue share of almost 43.0% in 2022

North America held a revenue share of approximately 38% in 2022

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record the fastest-growing CAGR.

There is an improved requirement for bioreactors from the medicinal industry to produce the COVID-19 vaccine. This caused deferred lead time for the bioreactor. The cultivated meat industry witnessed huge market growth post-2020. 2021 was a crucial year for the industry, marking multiple technical advancements, increased investments, product launches, and funding.

Factors affecting the Growth of the Cultured Meat Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the cultured meat market. Some of these factors include:

Rising concern about animal exploitation : The rising vegan population and consumers' emotions towards animal welfare are anticipated to contribute to the growth of cultured meat.

Advancements in technology : Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a rapid-growing digital technology with massive potential in nutrition and food technology, consenting to develop one-of-a-kind food items with improved sensual and nutritional value.

Government Policies: All countries have strict rules and regulations on cultured meat production. Cultured meat is a fresh concept, and most people are unaware of it. Many consumers felt that the meat slaughtered was better than the meat developed in the laboratory. This can also be why consumers fear trying cultured meat instead of traditional or slaughtered meat, which is available in the market.

Top Trends in Cultured Meat Market

With increasing concerns about a healthy lifestyle, there is significant demand for healthy meat alternatives and other protein sources. Cultured meat is a healthier substitute for animal meat as it has fewer pollutants, which is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Market Growth

Cultured meat is considered a solution to the problems of industrial farming. This form of meat can eliminate various ecological problems and develop animal welfare. This key factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period as consumers prefer to turn to ecological and animal-friendly products. Improved meat demand and consumption of nutritious meat are expected to support market growth during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

North America conquered the global cultured meat market with a share of over 38% in 2022. Improved demand for ecological meat and poultry product, united with the existence of significant players in the region, is supporting the growth. Multiple US-based industries, such as BlueNalu and Fork & Goode, are increasingly investing in cell-agriculture technologies to harvest cultivated meat in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income and steady meat consumption in the region support the market's growth. In 2021, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the Asia Pacific region observed a rise in beef consumption. In addition, the increase in investments in lab-grown seafood is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, encouraging government initiatives in countries like China and Singapore support the cultivated meat industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Aleph Farms, SuperMeat, Fork & Good Inc., Mosa Meat, BioFood Systems Ltd, Appleton Meats, Tyson Foods Inc., RedFine Meat Ltd., Cubiq Foods, Biftek INC, and Other Key Players. In addition, numerous emerging companies and startups consider the market. Companies have been executing numerous strategies such as expanding production facilities, merger & acquisition, new product launches, and investing in research and developments to gain a competitive advantage.

Recent Development of the Cultured Meat Market

In March 2022, SuperMeat, an Israel-based food tech company whose cultured chicken has been defined as ‘identical from the animal form’ by a food expert, declared a strategic association with Ajinomoto, a Japanese food behemoth. Both companies intend to collaborate to improve and accelerate the development of farmed meat products. As part of the cooperation agreement, Ajinomoto will invest in SuperMeat, marking the company's first venture into cellular agriculture.

In June 2021, Tilray, Inc., a leading global cultured meat lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company announced the launch of Symbios, a new medical brand in Canada that will complement the company's existing medical brand portfolio. This new brand was created to provide a wider range of formats and unique cannabinoid ratios at a cheaper price point while also providing medical patients with a full range of goods for their health and wellness regimen, including flowers, oils, and pre-rolls.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 182 million Market Size (2032) USD 1,388 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 23.2% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising concern about animal exploitation due to meat production has a major impact on how consumers think about meat consumption. Cultured meat can be seen as a substitute protein product, shifting consumers' focus toward adopting a better nutritional diet with less dependency on animals. In addition, the trend of investments in numerous industries due to the expansion of technical culture is anticipated to be another driving factor to encourage the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Cultured meat is not yet produced on a large scale and is primarily available in restaurants and specialty stores. This will be the key challenge for manufacturers to focus on the growth of the global cultured meat market during the forecast period. High investment costs are also the most significant challenge to restraining the development of the global cultured meat market. Cultured meat is a very fresh concept, and most people are unaware of it. In addition, consumers notice that the meat slaughtered is better than the meat developed in the laboratory. This can also be why consumers fear trying cultured meat instead of traditional or slaughtered meat, which is available in the market.

Market Opportunities

The growth of urbanization, followed by per capita income, is one of the most significant drivers of total meat consumption throughout the globe. The rising consumption of meat, nearly twice the quantity in developing nations, can seriously affect the world’s climate. Therefore, cultured meat is gaining popularity as a substitute for traditional meat. It requires less land, energy, and water than the conventional way. It also helps to adapt to population growth while dropping food-based environmental impacts, including climate change.

Report Segmentation of the Cultured Meat Market

Product Source Insight

Based on the source, the poultry segment dominated the market share by over 39% in 2022. Chicken consumption has grown in North America during the forecast period. It is the most consumed meat in the US, with over 6 billion chickens slaughtered for food every year. Red meat is expected to register the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) categorizes pork as red meat, the most popular meat consumed globally. The demand for a replacement for pork products was mainly fueled during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also featured the risks related to the whole meat industry and the weaknesses in food supply chains centered on animals. The development of the pork segments is also recognized by the rising startups and well-known companies in the sector for experimenting with cultivated meat produced from pig cells.

End-Use Insight

Based on end-use, the burgers segment conquered the market by 43% of the share. The cultured burgers segment is anticipated to increase demand for rising consumer preference for ethical and sustainable meat alternatives. Cultured meat burgers are able to decrease the ecological impact on the meat industry. Various key players and startups are investigating cultivated meats, which is also anticipated to support the segment's growth. Most hotels and restaurants serve chicken products in the form of nuggets, due to the growing accessibility of eating meat and its low cost, as compared to the other chicken product. This leads to the increasing use of cultured meat in the nugget segment.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Product Source

Poultry

Seafood

Red Meat

Based on End-Use

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Hotdogs

Other End-Uses

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe



APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Aleph Farms

SuperMeat

Fork & Good, Inc.

Mosa Meat

BioFood Systems Ltd

Appleton Meats

Tyson Foods Inc.

RedFine Meat Ltd.

Cubiq Foods

Biftek Inc.

Other Key Players

