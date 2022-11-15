U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.82
    +29.57 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,535.52
    -1.18 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.58
    +176.36 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.88
    +40.63 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +1.41 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.56 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8370
    -0.0280 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1873
    +0.0119 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4740
    -0.5260 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.17
    +390.18 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

CultureWizard Releases the 2022 Trends in Global Virtual Work Report

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW3 CultureWizard, the premier provider of global inclusion training, has released its report and executive analysis on a poll of over 1500 global respondents regarding the most current topics and trends in virtual work.

(PRNewsfoto/RW3 CultureWizard)
(PRNewsfoto/RW3 CultureWizard)

RW3 CultureWizard has released its global report and executive analysis regarding trends in virtual work.

The 2022 global survey reveals an accelerating trend toward virtual and hybrid teams, an imperative for workplaces to focus on the optimization and synthesis of both virtual and in-person work environments in a post-pandemic economy, and a markedly more positive sentiment about organizations that offer flexible work options.

Here are some key findings:

  • Only 15% of respondents work in an office daily, 38% work virtually every day, and 76% work on hybrid teams.

  • 70% report that the ability to work virtually is critical for them, and 79% say that this increases their sense of company loyalty

  • A small 7% desire to return to daily in-person work

  • 80% of respondents report that the virtual environment has no negative impact on inclusive work cultures

The report also uncovers the distinct need for clear charters and guidelines to unify virtual and hybrid teams, as well as a specific need for virtual inclusive leadership training, as opposed to general inclusive leadership training.

"As the world adapts to a post-pandemic work environment," says Charlene Solomon, RW3 President, "the statistics outlined in the report can help companies assess their baselines for employee satisfaction, and guide decisions on how to improve retention through evolved policies and training initiatives."

For more information on the findings and copies of the report, join the next webinar: The Impact of Proximity Bias in the Workplace, on November 17th.

For copies of the 2022 global virtual work report, contact Liliana.vanegas@rw-3.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culturewizard-releases-the-2022-trends-in-global-virtual-work-report-301679021.html

SOURCE RW3 CultureWizard

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutDelaware Chancery Cour

  • Why you shouldn’t ‘set and forget’ your retirement accounts

    The Social Security Administration recently sent me several letters suggesting that I may be entitled to some retirement benefits from three of my previous employers. According to the letters, I earned retirement benefits, or what the Social Security Administration (SSA) called “deferred vested benefits,” in jobs covered by my previous employer’s retirement plans. Maybe I did abandon those accounts.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Should You Buy These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks?

    During challenging times for the stock market, one investor has historically found ways to make the most of difficult investing conditions. Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades, producing market-beating returns and often dramatically outperforming the broader stock indexes during bear markets and other downturns. Every quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has to report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing many of the stock holdings it has.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • 5 Ways to Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash

    Despite what the 2010s may have felt like, the stock market cannot go up forever. Corrections typically happen every few years when stocks decline 10% or more from their most recent peak. These can even last several months at a time. Stock market … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.